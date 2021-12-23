First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund declares quarterly distribution of $1.0570

One of the many "perks" of being Editorial Director here at Money Morning: Unfettered, 24/7 access to some of the sharpest, most successful investors in American finance, like my friend and colleague, Tim Melvin. Tim, a 30-year market veteran, runs the Banking on Profits newsletter, and he happens to be...
Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) plans to sell 5M shares, while its largest shareholder SB Energy Global Holdings intends to sell 5M shares, as per its latest SEC filing. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for GWH's expansion plans and general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any...
Shares of property and casualty insurer Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) fall more than 7% intra-day amid a broader decline in insurtech stocks. LMND is also off nearly 9% on a M/M basis and 66% Y/Y. Shares of LMND peers like Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), which are also sliding on Monday,...
With the final days of 2021 counting down, stocks maintained their momentum on Monday, extending recent gains and powering the S&P 500 to yet another closing high. As the calendar barrels towards 2022, several themes that have dominated trading throughout the past year continued to drive the action on Monday. In one case, this was almost literally true, with the trucking and logistics sector representing one of the standouts on the session.
A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
