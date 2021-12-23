Worldwide Identity Of Things Industry To 2026 - Featuring Abine, BehavioSec And Callsign Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity of Things Market by Technology, Solution Type, and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the technologies, companies, solutions, and infrastructure to support IDoT. The report assesses the current state of digital identification management and looks towards the future needs of IDoT. The report includes detailed forecasts for IDoT globally, regionally, and by industry vertical and deployment model from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Identity Management Solutions are more Critical for Machines than for Humans

Identity Management is a Critical Component of IoT Data Brokering and Syndication

Venture Investment in Identity Management Market Hits New Levels reflecting Opportunities in IoT

Over 35% of all Identity Management Functions in Enterprise will Involve IoT Data Management by 2026

Today's Internet of Things (IoT) deployments largely represent silo implementations of company-centric solutions. The future scalability of IoT will depend on communications between different suppliers, service providers, and users on a cross-industry vertical basis. In order to support this future, there is a need for reliable identification of assets (platforms, gateways, devices, and data) in IoT.

There is a need for Identity of Things (IDoT) management solutions to support communications between otherwise disparate IoT systems and networks. These solutions will evolve to include critical support functionality such as IDoT verification, permissions management, and discovery that will be provided by a combination of premise-based and cloud-based infrastructure.

Closely associated with Thing Identity is Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) functions relied upon to verify "Thing Identity" and allow things to engage in various communications and actions. However, AAA requires the availability of reliable identity information associated with IoT network elements, devices, actors, and data.

We see many opportunities and challenges ahead as IDoT is deployed. For example, there will be a need to deal with the inevitable "IoT Spoofing" that will occur as IoT applications and services scale to greater size and economic significance. However, we anticipate that leading companies will provide Directory, Registry, and Database Services to support necessary identity management, authorization, and other OSS functions.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Identity of Things Overview2.1 Identity of Things (IDoT)2.1.1 Defining IDoT2.1.2 Key Attributes of IDoT2.2 IoT Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting2.2.1 IoT Authentication2.2.2 IoT Authorization2.2.3 IoT Accounting

3.0 IDoT Management Solutions3.1 Key Challenges in Executing IDoT3.1.1 Managing Volume and Velocity of Transactions3.1.2 Managing Short-term and Long-term IoT Lifecycles3.1.3 Not all IoT Devices are HTTP Based3.1.4 Limited and Suboptimal Standardization3.2 Enabling IDoT Technologies3.2.1 IoT Identifiers3.2.2 Public Key Infrastructure3.2.3 Identity Access Management (IAM) Systems3.3 Identity Relationship Management (IRM)3.4 Key Components of IDoT Management Solutions3.4.1 Identity Management3.4.2 Authorization and Authentication3.4.3 Identity Intelligence3.4.4 Directory Services

4.0 Companies and Solutions4.1 Abine4.2 Ad Hoc Labs DBA Burner4.3 AdTheorent4.4 Agora Innovation4.5 AID:Tech4.6 AlertEnterprise4.7 Alitheon4.8 AlphaFox Systems Ltd.4.9 Ambisafe4.10 AMI Group4.11 Anchor ID4.12 Apply Mobile4.13 AriadNEXT4.14 ArticSoft4.15 ATOMNAUT4.16 Auth04.17 AU10TIX4.18 AUTHADA4.19 Authenteq4.20 Authentiq4.21 Authomate4.22 Authoriti4.23 Aver4.24 Averon4.25 Avoco4.26 Axuall4.27 BehavioSec4.28 Beyond Identity4.29 BidiPass4.30 BigchainDB GmbH4.31 BIID4.32 Billon4.33 Bio Recognition Systems4.34 BioCatch4.35 Biolink Technologies4.36 Blanco4.37 Blinking4.38 Blockchain Helix AG4.39 Blocknotary4.40 Blockvest4.41 Blue Biometrics4.42 BlueLine Grid4.43 Bluzelle4.44 BMC Software4.45 Bridge Protocol4.46 bridge21 4.47 B-Secur4.48 Bubbletone4.49 BullGuard4.50 Bynder4.51 Callsign4.52 Cambridge Blockchain4.53 CANARIE4.54 Beam Solutions4.55 Certisign Holding, Inc.4.56 Chainvine4.57 Chekk4.58 Citizen (this.citizen.is)4.59 Civic4.60 Cognito (BlockScore)4.61 COINDAQ4.62 Connective4.63 Connet4.64 Covered Security4.65 Crayonic4.66 Credits (Pythia)4.67 Credntia4.68 CrossVerify Limited4.69 Cymmetria4.70 DACC4.71 Dangerous Things4.72 Danube Tech4.73 Daon4.74 Dashbid4.75 Dashlane4.76 DataChecker4.77 Deep Instinct4.78 Digidentity4.79 Digital Identity Solutions Europe4.80 Digital Signal4.81 DocuSign4.82 Dominode4.83 Duo Security4.84 Dynamis4.85 easyID4.86 Element4.87 Elliptic4.88 Entrust Limited4.89 Erachain4.90 Etive Technologies4.91 Etronika4.92 Euronovate4.93 Evernym4.94 EVRYTHNG4.95 Excalibur4.96 EXOCHAIN4.97 Experian plc.4.98 Extreme Networks4.99 EyeEm4.100 Facebook4.101 Finhaven4.102 Finsphere4.103 First Orion4.104 FitPay4.105 ForgeRock4.106 Forter4.107 GB Group4.108 Gemalto4.109 GenieICO4.110 goSudo4.111 GovCoin Systems4.112 Haps4.113 Heliocor4.114 Hello Soda4.115 High Fidelity4.116 Hiving Technology4.117 Hiya4.118 Homeppl4.119 HooYu4.120 HouseAfrica4.121 Ekata4.122 Idology4.123 Okta4.124 Twilio4.125 I/O Digital4.126 IBM4.127 Iconloop4.128 ID.me4.129 IDEMIA4.130 Identity20204.131 IdentityMind4.132 IDNOMIC4.133 IDnow4.134 ID-Pal4.135 IDScan Biometrics4.136 Imageware Systems4.137 Impinj4.138 Imprivata4.139 InnoValor4.140 Innovate Identity4.141 Inside Secure4.142 INTELid4.143 Intesa4.144 iProov4.145 IPSO MICROELECTRONICS4.146 Isosec4.147 Jolocom4.148 Juru4.149 Juvo4.150 Kairos4.151 Keeps4.152 Keyfactor4.153 Keyp4.154 Know Your Customer4.155 Kompany4.156 Kreditech (Kredito)4.157 KYC Chain4.158 LAB Group4.159 Learning Machine4.160 LifeLock4.161 Lleida.net4.162 Logrr4.163 Loqr4.164 Hermetic Security / LynxGuard4.165 Matchupbox4.166 MessageDoc4.167 MFChain4.168 MIRACL4.169 Mooti LLC4.170 Moqom4.171 MPP Global Solutions4.172 myEGO2GO4.173 Naborly4.174 NEC4.175 Nect4.176 NETKI4.177 Nettoken Ltd.4.178 Network Utilities Systems4.179 Neustar4.180 neXenio4.181 Nexthink4.182 NextTech4.183 Notakey4.184 NquiringMinds4.185 NXT-ID4.186 OneID4.187 Onename4.188 OneVisage4.189 Onfido4.190 Ontology4.191 Passbase4.192 Passfort4.193 Payfone4.194 Peer Mountain4.195 PersonalData.io4.196 Personiq4.197 physiSECURE4.198 Ping Identity4.199 Pinn4.200 Pivot Marketing, Inc.4.201 Pixel Pin4.202 Planned Departure4.203 PokitDok4.204 Post-Quantum4.205 Procivis4.206 Project Radium4.207 PromisePay4.208 ProofofYou4.209 Prosper Marketplace4.210 Provenance4.211 Pulse4.212 Pulse iD4.213 PXL Vision AG4.214 Quovo4.215 Rain Innovation4.216 RaulWalter4.217 Red Lambda4.218 Red Tulip Systems4.219 Refinitiv4.220 Riddle & Code4.221 Rilcoin4.222 Rivetz4.223 SAASPASS4.224 Safelayer Secure Communications4.225 Samsung SDS4.226 Scanovate4.227 Scepia Internet Solutions4.228 Scry4.229 SCYTALE4.230 SecuEra Technologies4.231 Proximitum Software Ltd.4.232 SecureKey Technologies4.233 Sedicii4.234 SelfKey4.235 SettleMint4.236 ShieldPay4.237 ShoCard4.238 Signal4.239 Signicat AS4.240 Signifyd4.241 SilverPush4.242 SimPrints4.243 Smart Token Chain4.244 Smartmatic4.245 Snapswap International S.A4.246 SnowShoe4.247 Socure4.248 Solfyre4.249 SolidX Partners4.250 Soloinsight Inc.4.251 Sonavation4.252 Soramitsu4.253 SpidChain4.254 Satoworldwide4.255 SuperCom Ltd.4.256 Symphonic Software4.257 Synacts GmbH4.258 Syntizen4.259 TAP-ID4.260 Taqanu Bank4.261 Telus4.262 Tessi4.263 Thales Group4.264 The Currency Cloud4.265 The ID Co. (miiCard / DirectID)4.266 Tilkal4.267 Token4.268 Tokenaire4.269 Torus4.270 Transaction Network Services4.271 TransNexus4.272 Travel Appeal4.273 Truecaller4.274 Trulioo4.275 Trusona4.276 Trust Stamp4.277 Trustatom4.278 Trusted Renewables4.279 TrustHub4.280 Trustonic4.281 Tyfone4.282 Tykn4.283 Umanick4.284 Uniken4.285 Uniquid4.286 Uport4.287 Use Design4.288 VALID4.289 Validated ID4.290 VASCO Data Security International, Inc.4.291 Vaultmagic4.292 VChain Technology4.293 Veri5Digital4.294 Veridium4.295 Veriff4.296 Verif-y4.297 Verimuchme4.298 Verisec4.299 VeriSmart4.300 Veuphonic4.301 Viafirma4.302 Vintegris4.303 Visible Health4.304 Vitalidi4.305 Viveat4.306 VIX Verify4.307 VLEndRight4.308 VoiceVault4.309 VU Security4.310 WANDX4.311 WebID Solutions4.312 Wersec4.313 WISeKey4.314 Xceedium4.315 XignSys4.316 Yoti4.317 Youniqx Identity AG4.318 YourBlock4.319 Zighra4.320 Zopa

5.0 Future of IDoT5.1 Critical Infrastructure5.1.1 IoT Identity Management Database5.1.2 IoT Permissions Database5.1.3 IoT Discovery Database5.2 Need for IDoT as a Service5.2.1 IoT Orchestration and Mediation5.2.2 IoT DB Registry and Transaction Services5.3 Identity to Support IoT Data Exchange Marketplace

6.0 Internet of Things Identity Management Forecasts 2021 - 20266.1 Global IDoT Markets 2021 - 20266.2 IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 20266.3 IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 20266.4 IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.4.1 North America IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 20266.4.2 Europe IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 20266.4.3 APAC IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 20266.4.4 RoW IDoT Markets by Industry 2021 - 20266.5 Retail Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.6 Healthcare Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.7 Automotive Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.8 Fleet Management Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.9 Wearable Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.10 Manufacturing Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.11 Utility Industry IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.12 Other Industries IDoT Markets by Region 2021 - 20266.13 North America IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 20266.14 Europe IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 20266.15 APAC IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 20266.16 RoW IDoT Markets by Deployment 2021 - 20266.17 IDoT Hardware Rooted Deployment by Region 2021 - 20266.18 IDoT Integrated Deployment in IoT Platform by Region 2021 - 20266.19 IDoT PaSS/SaaS Deployment by Region 2021 - 20266.20 Retail Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.21 Healthcare Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.22 Automotive Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.23 Fleet Management Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.24 Wearable Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.25 Manufacturing Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.26 Utility Industry IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.27 Other Industries IDoT Deployment by Type 2021 - 20266.28 IDoT Hardware Rooted Deployment by Industry 2021 - 20266.29 IDoT Integrated in IoT Platform Deployment by Industry 2021 - 20266.30 IDoT PaSS/SaaS Deployment by Industry 2021 - 2026

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations7.1.1 Recommendations for Identity Technology Providers7.1.2 Recommendations for Communication Service Providers7.1.3 Recommendations for IDoT as a Service Providers

8.0 Appendix: Identifying and Addressing Things

