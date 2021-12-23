IIROC Trading Halt - IONC

LANGHORNE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGel, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock was sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 387,750 warrants.

