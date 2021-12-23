ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16

By BRANDON GDULA
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start-or-sit dilemma is part of managing a fantasy football team. Having the foresight to start the wide receiver who goes for 100 yards and a touchdown in a matchup while sitting a receiver against a shutdown cornerback is one of the keys to victory. For this version of...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

NFL Today, Week 16

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. EST. Ian Book is set to become the fourth starting quarterback for the Saints this season in this matchup of teams that have battled through adversity to reach the fringes of playoff contention in their respective conferences. New Orleans (7-7) has won two straight after a five-game skid, supported by a defense that gave up nine total points in those two games. Book takes over at QB for Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian, both of whom were among at least 15 Saints players testing positive for COVID-19. Miami (7-7) has won six straight following a seven-game slide and has a healthy Tua Tagovailoa at QB. The Dolphins have been less affected by the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping the league, at least this week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Tyler Lockett
Person
George Kittle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Kirk Cousins#American Football#Numberfire#Hou#Wsh#Min#Ind#Ne#Nyg#Car
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction and Preview

A pair of 7-7 teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the Dolphins and Saints meet on "Monday Night Football." And they're both getting hot at the right time. The Saints stunned the Buccaneers as well as the rest of the NFL when they traveled to Tampa Bay and beat Tom Brady for the fourth straight time in the regular season. New Orleans recorded its first shut out since facing the Dolphins in London during Week 4 of the 2017 season.
NFL
AL.com

Cam Newton draws Idaho’s interest in 2021

The most-viewed player page on pro-football-reference.com by internet users in Alabama during the past year has all the stats about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. It’s no really no surprise that the Derrick Henry page would be No. 1 in Alabama. Henry won the Heisman Trophy playing for the...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
137K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy