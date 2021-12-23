FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. EST. Ian Book is set to become the fourth starting quarterback for the Saints this season in this matchup of teams that have battled through adversity to reach the fringes of playoff contention in their respective conferences. New Orleans (7-7) has won two straight after a five-game skid, supported by a defense that gave up nine total points in those two games. Book takes over at QB for Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian, both of whom were among at least 15 Saints players testing positive for COVID-19. Miami (7-7) has won six straight following a seven-game slide and has a healthy Tua Tagovailoa at QB. The Dolphins have been less affected by the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping the league, at least this week.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO