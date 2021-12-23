ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Personal Injury Attorney Jason Turchin Named To Super Lawyers 2021 List

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that National Personal Injury Lawyer Jason Turchin has been selected to the 2021 Super Lawyers list. The final published list represents no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state.

Super Lawyers is the national rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

Jason Turchin is a national product liability attorney who represents victims of defective and dangerous products throughout the United States. His firm also handles personal injury and accident cases throughout Florida. Jason Turchin has been recognized by the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum list, and is AV Preeminent-Rated by Martindale-Hubbell. He is a best selling author in Accident Law and has handled more than 6,500 accident and injury claims.

Personal Injury Firm Who Cares

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin fights for the rights of those injured or killed because of the negligence of another. The firm offers a free consultation on all personal injury and accident matters. They are accident contingency fee attorneys who do not charge clients out of pocket for services and get paid if their clients get compensation. They also waive costs if there is no recovery.

Jason Turchin, Esq. has handled hundreds of cruise passenger injury claims and lawsuits. For more information on our product liability lawsuits and other personal injury matters, visit www.victimaid.com or call us at 800-337-7755.

Contact: Jason Turchin (800) 337-7755 jason@victimaid.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-injury-attorney-jason-turchin-named-to-super-lawyers-2021-list-301450483.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

