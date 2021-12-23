ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Opportunities For Unmanned Surface Vehicles For The Defense And Security Market To 2030: USV To Be Used As Connectivity Nodes Between Water And Air

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned Surface Vehicles will revolutionize naval warfare in the near future as new, larger categories are being developed. They are evolving from tools that can carry out a number of tasks to systems capable of operating with a high degree of autonomy in a joint, network-centric environment. The USV market is still at its early stages, which offers significant opportunities.

The developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) enable the transition in the use of USVs in highly complex scenarios, that include collaborative operations with manned platforms. In a near-peer confrontation, this will allow manned vessels to control swarms of large displacement, weaponized USVs that will overwhelm an opponent's defences. Practically, the concept of distributed lethality will expand exponentially revolutionizing the face of naval warfare.

This report Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 examines, analyzes and analyzes the impact of the dynamics shaping the USV market and forecasts the market in the 2022-2030 period. It analyzes the developments geographically, focusing on the biggest markets in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The US, Europe and certain APAC countries are the steam engines of the USV market due to the significant R&D funds being invested and the procurement programs that have been implemented. The report also analyzes the current and future technologies related to the USV market and how they can be employed.

In this report the market is segmented and forecast by region, end-use and spending type.

Covered in this Report:

  • Global market share assessments for the 2022-2030 period
  • Market share assessments per segments and regions between 2022 and 2030
  • Snapshot on global security issues, defence budgets, spending patterns and how these affect the procurement of USV systems
  • Market Dynamics: An insight on the latest technological developments in the USV market and which countries are leading the USV market and are in position to absorb the new technology while introducing a new modus operandi
  • Roles for all types: Insight on how USV systems can fit in a military or security concept of operations and how they form a revolution in military affairs
  • Main military USV technology trends
  • Market Trends: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations for those that decide to move into the market at this early stage and stay ahead of the competition
  • Profiles for the leading companies, including financial information, strategic alliances and recent contract wins

Key Topics Covered:

Current USV Technologies

  • The New Maritime Operations Environment
  • USV Definition and Components
  • Ship Modularity and USVs
  • USV Missions
  • Anti-Submarine Warfare
  • Surface Warfare
  • Operational Environment Characterization
  • Should USVs be On-Board All Military Vessels?
  • USVs Potential in Special Operations Forces Missions
  • USVs in Security Operations
  • Future Uses - Obstacles

Future USV Technologies

Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

  • Drivers
  • Need for UMVs for the Coast Guard
  • Harbor Security Needs
  • New Era for Mine Countermeasures
  • Underwater Networks
  • Terrorism
  • Limited Defense Budgets, Personnel Reduction
  • Support of Multi-Mission Vessels
  • Environmental Consequences
  • Increasing Outreach of Non-State Actors
  • Increased Demand for Offshore Patrol Vessels and Frigates
  • Asymmetric Threats Drive the Need for UMVs
  • Small Speed Boat Threats
  • Unmanned Maritime Systems Defense Policy
  • Littorals as Future Areas of Conflict
  • Additive Manufacturing
  • From Ocean Observation to Military Intelligence
  • Oceanic Competition
  • Clarification of Roadmaps and Ums Support by Large Governmental Groups
  • Inhibitors
  • Production Issues
  • Rules of Engagement & International Laws
  • Navigation in Surface Traffic
  • Culture of Seafarers / Lack of Maturity to Understanding the Value of UMV
  • Lack of Proven Concept of Operations
  • Defense Budgets and National Economy
  • Export Control of Defense Technology

Country Analysis

Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Region

Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Spending Element

Forecast USV Market to 2030 by End-Use

Opportunity Analysis

  • Improving Acoustic Communications
  • Improving System Evaluation, Training and MCM Planning
  • Improving USV Integration in MCM Missions
  • Improving Marketing and Value Added Messages
  • Developing Unmanned Hybrids Covering "Blind Spots"
  • Developing Ways to Extend the Useful Lifespan of Existing MCMVs
  • Concurrent Use of USVs That Can Intelligently Work Together, Using a Single Control Station
  • Gather and Model USV Oceanographic Data for ASW Modeling and Other Uses
  • Developing Innovative Hull Designs, Materials, Electronics
  • Bringing Remote Sensing Technology to Naval Customers
  • Developing Counter Small Vessel Attack Measures
  • Adapting Military Design to Coast Guard Use
  • Improve Usability of Mission Planning Software; Automate Data & Image Post-Processing
  • Underwater Communications, Networking Companies to Work with UMV Integrators Towards Providing Information Solutions to Command and Control Centers
  • Innovative Antenna Designs
  • C4Isr and Ped Integration of Ums and Operator-Based Manned Systems
  • Reduce Ownership, Operational, and Maintenance Costs
  • Software to Survey Accurately and Timely Ports and Harbors
  • Leverage UAV Experience in Stabilization, Autonomous Navigation, Positioning, C2, Sense-And-Avoid 99
  • Develop Environmental Monitoring Sensors
  • USVs to Complement Automatic Identification System Coverage
  • USV to be Used as Connectivity Nodes Between Water and Air
  • Extend UAS Technology to Unmanned Surface Systems
  • Training Drives Need for Simulators and Virtual Environment
  • Focus on Very Shallow Water MCM

Events Based Forecast to 2030 for the USV in Defense and Security Market

Leading Companies in the USV Market

  • Acua Ocean
  • Applied Physical Sciences,
  • Atlas Elektronik
  • Austal USA
  • BAE Systems
  • Belgium Naval Robotics
  • Bramble Energy
  • ECA Group
  • Elbit Systems
  • General Dynamics
  • Gibbs & Cox
  • Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding
  • InMar Technologies
  • iXblue
  • JMU Defense Systems
  • Kership
  • L3Harris
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Naval Group
  • Northrop Grumman
  • PDL Shipyard
  • Piriou Shipyards
  • Rafael
  • Saab
  • SEA-KIT
  • Sealartec
  • ST Engineering
  • Terma
  • Textron Systems
  • Thales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcs9gm

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opportunities-for-unmanned-surface-vehicles-for-the-defense-and-security-market-to-2030-usv-to-be-used-as-connectivity-nodes-between-water-and-air-301450347.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Unmanned Surface (Ocean, not land) Vehicle Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2028

Unmanned Surface (Ocean, not land) Vehicle Market 2022 Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028. “Global Unmanned Surface (Ocean, not land) Vehicle Market 2022“ research report discussed the current and future trends of the market in both current and emerging markets. The Market report Helps to realign the business strategies by highlighting the business priorities. It highlights on the segment expected to dominate the industry and market. It forecast the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. This Unmanned Surface (Ocean, not land) Vehicle Market report is a collection of important information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry across the value chain. Furthermore, the Global Unmanned Surface (Ocean, not land) Vehicle Market report also gives the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and Segments.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2028

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Market 2022 Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028. “Global Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Market 2022“ research report discussed the current and future trends of the market in both current and emerging markets. The Market report Helps to realign the business strategies by highlighting the business priorities. It highlights on the segment expected to dominate the industry and market. It forecast the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. This Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Market report is a collection of important information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry across the value chain. Furthermore, the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Market report also gives the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and Segments.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Us Air#Market Research#Elbit Systems#Usv#Researchandmarkets Com#Unmanned Surface Vehicles
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Vehicle To Grid Market Opportunity Business Assessment Study Report 2021 | AC Propulsion, CORITECH, DENSO

Market research on most trending report Global “Vehicle To Grid” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Vehicle To Grid market state of affairs. The Vehicle To Grid marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Vehicle To Grid report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Vehicle To Grid Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
mining-technology.com

Karamba Security Introduces Security Platform for Connected Vehicles and IoT Devices

Concept: Israeli security startup Karamba Security (Karamba) has unveiled IoT and automotive security platform to secure connected vehicles and IoT devices. Its embedded security solution, the ‘XGuard platform,’ can automatically encapsulate an IoT device and prevent attempts made to disrupt its intended functionality. Karamba’s software protects connected devices throughout their lifecycles, from development through production, without any hardware or R&D change requirements.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Size To Reach USD 14.95 Billion In 2028 | Rising Demand For Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Is A Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft fuel systems market size was USD 9.13 Billion in 2020. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), increasing production of new aircraft, increasing investment in lightweight aircraft fuel systems, increase in air passenger traffic volumes, rising demand for electric aircraft propulsion systems, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization in developing countries are key factors driving market revenue growth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Global Autonomous Vehicles & Connected Vehicles Payments Market Report 2021: Faster, Safer, Convenient, And More Secure Delivery Options Will Lead To Incremental Purchases

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Vehicles, and Their Impact on Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report finds that autonomous vehicles (AVs) is a quickly evolving category with pilot programs, small scale deployments, and implementations happening across the U.S. and the globe.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Air Defense System Market Revenue To Cross USD 40 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air defense system market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 40 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising geopolitical tension in tandem with growing demand for advanced air defense systems is driving the market growth. Increasing government expenditure on defense to safeguard national interest from global threats will foster the market expansion during the forecast timeframe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

WRAP Announces First International Shipment Of Its Next-Generation BolaWrap 150 Remote Restraint Devices

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced the first international shipment of its next-generation technology, the BolaWrap 150® remote restraint device. The order follows the live demonstrations showcasing the...
TEMPE, AZ
MySanAntonio

China's next advance in electric vehicles is a used-car market

China's efforts to build a thriving market for secondhand vehicles, pretty much from zero, are slowly starting to deliver results, including in the electric car segment. Sales of pre-owned vehicles jumped by 30% in the first ten months of this year and are expected to reach 17 million units in 2021, according to the China Automobile Dealer Association, or CADA.
CARS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

AMI Smart Water Management Market 2022 :Industry Statistics, Emerging Opportunities, Revenue and Volume Analysis by 2028

The Objective of our research report includes the basic overview of the “Global AMI Smart Water Management Market 2021“.The information in the report consists of scope, size, estimation, and growth with upcoming possibilities of OMICRON VIRUS IMPACTED ON GLOBAL MARKET forecasts term from 2022-2028. It contains geographical location,AMI Smart Water Management market manufacturers, varieties, and application. The market development opportunities and threats to the market growth are the major sections of the report. The focus of the report is on defining the chain structure of the industry, key players, market share, and marketing channels used by the competitors. The AMI Smart Water Management market report also gives detailed information about raw material suppliers, labor, and the manufacturing cost of the product.
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Automatic Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2028

Automatic Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market 2022 Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028. “Global Automatic Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market 2022“ research report discussed the current and future trends of the market in both current and emerging markets. The Market report Helps to realign the business strategies by highlighting the business priorities. It highlights on the segment expected to dominate the industry and market. It forecast the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. This Automatic Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market report is a collection of important information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry across the value chain. Furthermore, the Global Automatic Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market report also gives the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and Segments.
MARKETS
Reuters

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cheddar News

U.S. Opens Investigation into Tesla's 'Passenger Play' Feature

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal investigation into Tesla. The agency is looking into about 580,000 Tesla vehicles, and a feature called 'Passenger Play' which allows drivers to play video games on the center touch screen. The feature previously only worked when a vehicle was in park; but, the NHTSA says it has confirmed that the feature has been available while vehicles are in motion since December of 2020. iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy