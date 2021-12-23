Opportunities For Unmanned Surface Vehicles For The Defense And Security Market To 2030: USV To Be Used As Connectivity Nodes Between Water And Air
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unmanned Surface Vehicles will revolutionize naval warfare in the near future as new, larger categories are being developed. They are evolving from tools that can carry out a number of tasks to systems capable of operating with a high degree of autonomy in a joint, network-centric environment. The USV market is still at its early stages, which offers significant opportunities.
The developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) enable the transition in the use of USVs in highly complex scenarios, that include collaborative operations with manned platforms. In a near-peer confrontation, this will allow manned vessels to control swarms of large displacement, weaponized USVs that will overwhelm an opponent's defences. Practically, the concept of distributed lethality will expand exponentially revolutionizing the face of naval warfare.
This report Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 examines, analyzes and analyzes the impact of the dynamics shaping the USV market and forecasts the market in the 2022-2030 period. It analyzes the developments geographically, focusing on the biggest markets in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The US, Europe and certain APAC countries are the steam engines of the USV market due to the significant R&D funds being invested and the procurement programs that have been implemented. The report also analyzes the current and future technologies related to the USV market and how they can be employed.
In this report the market is segmented and forecast by region, end-use and spending type.
Covered in this Report:
- Global market share assessments for the 2022-2030 period
- Market share assessments per segments and regions between 2022 and 2030
- Snapshot on global security issues, defence budgets, spending patterns and how these affect the procurement of USV systems
- Market Dynamics: An insight on the latest technological developments in the USV market and which countries are leading the USV market and are in position to absorb the new technology while introducing a new modus operandi
- Roles for all types: Insight on how USV systems can fit in a military or security concept of operations and how they form a revolution in military affairs
- Main military USV technology trends
- Market Trends: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations for those that decide to move into the market at this early stage and stay ahead of the competition
- Profiles for the leading companies, including financial information, strategic alliances and recent contract wins
Key Topics Covered:
Current USV Technologies
- The New Maritime Operations Environment
- USV Definition and Components
- Ship Modularity and USVs
- USV Missions
- Anti-Submarine Warfare
- Surface Warfare
- Operational Environment Characterization
- Should USVs be On-Board All Military Vessels?
- USVs Potential in Special Operations Forces Missions
- USVs in Security Operations
- Future Uses - Obstacles
Future USV Technologies
Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
- Drivers
- Need for UMVs for the Coast Guard
- Harbor Security Needs
- New Era for Mine Countermeasures
- Underwater Networks
- Terrorism
- Limited Defense Budgets, Personnel Reduction
- Support of Multi-Mission Vessels
- Environmental Consequences
- Increasing Outreach of Non-State Actors
- Increased Demand for Offshore Patrol Vessels and Frigates
- Asymmetric Threats Drive the Need for UMVs
- Small Speed Boat Threats
- Unmanned Maritime Systems Defense Policy
- Littorals as Future Areas of Conflict
- Additive Manufacturing
- From Ocean Observation to Military Intelligence
- Oceanic Competition
- Clarification of Roadmaps and Ums Support by Large Governmental Groups
- Inhibitors
- Production Issues
- Rules of Engagement & International Laws
- Navigation in Surface Traffic
- Culture of Seafarers / Lack of Maturity to Understanding the Value of UMV
- Lack of Proven Concept of Operations
- Defense Budgets and National Economy
- Export Control of Defense Technology
Country Analysis
Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Region
Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Spending Element
Forecast USV Market to 2030 by End-Use
Opportunity Analysis
- Improving Acoustic Communications
- Improving System Evaluation, Training and MCM Planning
- Improving USV Integration in MCM Missions
- Improving Marketing and Value Added Messages
- Developing Unmanned Hybrids Covering "Blind Spots"
- Developing Ways to Extend the Useful Lifespan of Existing MCMVs
- Concurrent Use of USVs That Can Intelligently Work Together, Using a Single Control Station
- Gather and Model USV Oceanographic Data for ASW Modeling and Other Uses
- Developing Innovative Hull Designs, Materials, Electronics
- Bringing Remote Sensing Technology to Naval Customers
- Developing Counter Small Vessel Attack Measures
- Adapting Military Design to Coast Guard Use
- Improve Usability of Mission Planning Software; Automate Data & Image Post-Processing
- Underwater Communications, Networking Companies to Work with UMV Integrators Towards Providing Information Solutions to Command and Control Centers
- Innovative Antenna Designs
- C4Isr and Ped Integration of Ums and Operator-Based Manned Systems
- Reduce Ownership, Operational, and Maintenance Costs
- Software to Survey Accurately and Timely Ports and Harbors
- Leverage UAV Experience in Stabilization, Autonomous Navigation, Positioning, C2, Sense-And-Avoid 99
- Develop Environmental Monitoring Sensors
- USVs to Complement Automatic Identification System Coverage
- USV to be Used as Connectivity Nodes Between Water and Air
- Extend UAS Technology to Unmanned Surface Systems
- Training Drives Need for Simulators and Virtual Environment
- Focus on Very Shallow Water MCM
Events Based Forecast to 2030 for the USV in Defense and Security Market
Leading Companies in the USV Market
- Acua Ocean
- Applied Physical Sciences,
- Atlas Elektronik
- Austal USA
- BAE Systems
- Belgium Naval Robotics
- Bramble Energy
- ECA Group
- Elbit Systems
- General Dynamics
- Gibbs & Cox
- Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding
- InMar Technologies
- iXblue
- JMU Defense Systems
- Kership
- L3Harris
- Lockheed Martin
- Naval Group
- Northrop Grumman
- PDL Shipyard
- Piriou Shipyards
- Rafael
- Saab
- SEA-KIT
- Sealartec
- ST Engineering
- Terma
- Textron Systems
- Thales
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcs9gm
