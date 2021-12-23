Sue Bowman – Cache Valley Daily

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Bowman

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 5 days ago

May 20, 1964 – — December 21, 2021 (age 57) Sue Bowman, 57, Blackrock, Idaho was born on May 20th, 1964 in Gooding, Idaho and passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 surrounded by love ones. Sue spent her grade school years at Tyhee and Inkom elementary. Her...

kvnutalk

Sandra Balls Bassett

May 5, 1958 – December 21, 2021 (age 63) On December 21, 2021 Sandra received a Christmas Miracle. She was able to returned back to her Heavenly Father, where her body was made whole, and perfect once again. Sandra was born on May 5, 1958 to Marsden and Beatrice...
HYDE PARK, UT
kvnutalk

Dennis Norman Clark

August 22, 1946 – December 24, 2021 (age 75) Dennis Norman Clark passed away at the McKay-Dee Hospital from a massive stroke on Christmas Eve December 24, 2021. Born to Francis and Florence Ralston Clark on August 22, 1946 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Dennis was raised on a small farm where his father raised ducks and chickens. The family moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in the late 50’s where Dennis enjoyed fishing and hunting. In the early 60’s the family moved to Logan, Utah. He graduated from Logan High School in 1964 and Utah State University majoring in History in 1969. Dennis had almost a photographic mind on American and Military History. He would spend hours talking to anyone regarding our country’s history. He married Darla D. Merrill on November 2, 1974 in Logan Temple. They were happily married 47 years.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Genevieve Amelia Bracken

September 15, 2007 – December 16, 2021 (age 14) It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Genevieve Amelia Bracken, of Smithfield, Utah on 16th day of December 2021, at the age of 14 years. Genevieve was a beautiful, obedient, intelligent sweetheart who...
SMITHFIELD, UT
kvnutalk

Tasen Issak Hazlett

October 26, 2002 – December 4, 2021 (age 19) On the evening of December 3, 2021, my sweet baby boy, Tasen Issak Hazlett, 19, left his earthly body. Our family is blessed to know that his beautiful vision for life will carry on through the many lives he has impacted and for his continued gift as an organ donor.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Mathew Charles Wertman

Mathew Charles Wertman, son of Keith Charles and Ruth Bright Wertman passed away from complications due to Covid on December 18, 2021 at the Murray IHC hospital in Murray Utah. Mathew was born January 17, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany, where his father was stationed at the time while serving in...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Sherry Argyle

December 8, 1974 – December 16, 2021 (age 47) Sherry Argyle, age 47, returned peacefully to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on December 16, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sherry was born on December 8, 1974, to Gerald and Bonnie Argyle in Duchesne, where she had an adventurous childhood with six siblings and many friends. She embodied love and laughter from the moment she was brought into this world until the day she left us. She was the peacemaker, a caregiver, the listening ear, the shoulder to lean on, she would tell you what you needed to hear, and the bestest friend. She loved with her whole heart and had a smile that warmed your soul.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Sharon Mae Naylor

April 24, 1938 – December 15, 2021 (age 83) Sharon Mae Naylor, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home in Logan, Utah. Sharon was born in Portland, Oregon on April 24th, 1938, to Wilbur Provant and Elsie Johnson. Right out of high school, Sharon...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Dean Warren Davis

Dean Warren Davis was born March 3, 1944, in Pocatello, ID, to Ray McKay Davis and Naomi Magdalene Fisher. On Saturday, December 18, 2021, he died at his home in an accident on his beloved John Deere tractor. Dean attended schools in Bear Lake County, Idaho, and graduated from Montpelier High school in 1962. He worked hard from an early age, which helped him serve a three-year mission in Switzerland, where he developed a genuine love for the people and Swiss cheese. He spoke fluent German and four other languages that enabled him to converse and navigate the world as he worked in the Oilfield. He worked in the Syrian Desert, the North Slope of Alaska, and many places in the lower 48 states and always brought home stories to tell.
POCATELLO, ID
kvnutalk

Theron Craig Olsen

October 16, 1946 – December 14, 2021 (age 75) Theron Craig Olsen, 75, of Logan, died on December 14, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21st at 1:00 pm in the Allen-Hall Mortuary. There will be a viewing on Monday evening...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Joan Johnson Watkins

July 13, 1967 – December 12, 2021 (age 54) Joan Johnson Watkins gained her angel wings on December 12, 2021 in Murray, Utah. Joan was born on July 13, 1967 in Logan, Utah where she was welcomed by her loving parents Rulon and Margaret Johnson, and protected by her older brothers Tony and Marc Johnson.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Keith N Atkinson

June 23, 1932 – — December 22, 2021 (age 89) Keith N Atkinson 89, of Malad, Idaho passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at his home in Pleasantview. Keith was born on June 23, 1932 in Samaria, Idaho to Alfred and Rachel Atkinson. He graduated from Malad High School with the class of 1950, where he was involved in boxing. He married LaJuana Thomas and they were blessed with 7 children: Debra, Ron, Rickie, Denise, Brad, Mike and Josh.
SANDY, UT
kvnutalk

Don Wasden Bailey

August 20, 1930 – December 24, 2021 (age 91) Don Wasden Bailey was born to Olive Boylan Wasden and Leslie Bradshaw Bailey on August 20, 1930. He passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at Maple Springs care facility in North Logan. Don grew up on the family farm...
Obituaries
kvnutalk

Jon Lee Monasmith

March 2, 1940 – December 23, 2021 (age 81) Jon Lee Monasmith, 81, of Hyrum, Utah, joined his wife Linda on the other side of the veil on 23 December, 2021. His body will be placed next to Linda in the Lewiston Cemetery to await his resurrection. Jon was...
HYRUM, UT
kvnutalk

Marjorie Scott Craw Moffitt

Marjorie Scott Craw Moffitt was born in Tremonton, UT. To Susan Larene Allen and Hyrum Gordon Scott. She spent her childhood there before moving to Salt Lake City so her widowed mother could find work with sufficient pay to raise her three daughters. Marjorie married Bert Craw on Jan 3rd,...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Rufina Elsie Berber Cervantez

Rufina Elsie Berber Cervantez was born on March 11, 1927 in Beeler, Kansas as the fifth child to her parents, Antonio Berber and Gregoria Galvan, who are both deceased. Her siblings were Tiburcio Berber, deceased, Carmen Zambrano, her only living sister; Cleofus Cervantez, deceased, Andrea Strong, deceased, sister, Georgina Rios, deceased, and step-sisters and step-brothers from California. She attended a one-room school in Finney County and graduated from 8th grade. In 1977, Rufina received her high school diploma from Box Elder School District.
TREMONTON, UT
kvnutalk

Katherine Bastian Viehweg

Katherine Bastian Viehweg slipped away with characteristic grace, at her home in Hyrum, UT. She was surrounded in love by children and grandchildren; and received in love by her sweetheart and loved ones that have gone before. She was a steadying rock to all who knew her, and especially to her husband of 54 years, Steven H Viehweg. As a rock is shaped by the river, so the river receives some character and shape from the rock, and that influence lives in the current. Kathy has been that rock for us.
HYRUM, UT
kvnutalk

Wellsville man confesses to breaking into Logan home to steal firearms

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Wellsville man has admitted to breaking into a Logan home and stealing several firearms. Carson D. Christensen was arrested and charged back in August. Christensen participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to burglary and theft, both second-degree felonies.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

UDOH estimates 30 percent of COVID positives in Utah are Omicron

The Wednesday COVID report from the Utah State Department of Health (UDOH) includes a statement regarding the Omicron variant which is quickly spreading across the U.S. “While our public dashboard only shows seven confirmed cases of Omicron, we estimate at least 30 percent of cases in Utah may now be Omicron, based on PCR tests conducted at Intermountain Healthcare,” the report states. “What we know right now is vaccination and booster shots still offer the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19.”
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Frann Johnson Viehweg

Education was an obsession for Frann. She was able to bluff her way through school with very limited reading and writing skills. After she was married, she overcame this obstacle on her own by borrowing books from her children’s teachers and spending hours at her kitchen table learning how to read and write. She became known for her beautiful penmanship. Marlow and Frann were members of the Logan Jr. Chamber of Commerce. The president of the JC’s would ask Frann to create and enter the names of recipients for certificates of merit presented by the JC’s. She was a passionate reader and at times would be reading 2 or 3 books at the same time, always with her trusty and well worn dictionary by her side. If you wanted to know anything about Margaret Thatcher, Madeline Al bright, Maya Angelo, Tasha Tudor, The Delaney Sisters, and the list goes on. She was a walking encyclopedia. Frann was determined that her children would never suffer the embarrassment and feelings of self doubt that she faced growing up. Frann was invited to join the Newton Young Homemakers where she made good friends and had the opportunity to participate in some worthy community projects. Because of her hard work and loyalty, she became president of the organization. She was the Co-Chairman of the Bicentennial committee for Newton where a wonderful celebration was provided for all to enjoy. She designed the booth representing Newton at the Cache County Fair. With the helping hands of family and friends. it turned out beautiful with Newton getting second place in the county. Frann was the Primary Stake Secretary in two stakes where she made made true and lasting friendships.
LOGAN, UT

