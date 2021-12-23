ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Issues Statement on Passing of Corporal Kirchner

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs noted earlier today, Mike Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner in WWE, passed away at the age of 64 due to a heart attack. WWE has issued a statement on his passing, which you can see below....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE RAW Being Affected By Covid-19

In regards to the December 27th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, there will be some changes made to the script. There are wrestlers being pulled from the show due to either a Covid-19 positive test result or being exposed to someone that tested positive. In addition to that, Mike Johnson...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolai Volkoff
Person
Hulk Hogan
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 12.26.21: Drew McIntyre Takes on Sheamus, More

WWE held a live event in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight and more. As Wrestling Inc notes, the original main event of a six-man tag match was changed due to Roman Reigns not being at the arena. You can see the results below:
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
WWE
411mania.com

Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The U S Army#Stampede#Njpw#Uwf
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk ‘Ducking’ Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
411mania.com

WWF Superstars of Wrestling (1.17.1987) Review

-Your hosts are Vince McMahon, Bruno Sammartino, and Jesse Ventura. -The big moment, as Ricky Steamboat returns from the injury. Steamboat suckers O into going for a dive and then dodging it. Steamboat goes for the arm. O gets a powerslam for a near-fall as Randy Savage drops in to let us know he’s not even bothering to watch this match because Steamboat is so busted up that it’s obviously going to be a bad match.
WWE
411mania.com

Notes On Who Missed Sunday’s WWE Live Events

WWE was missing several stars on its first night of Holiday Tour live events, and a new report has the full list. PWInsider reports that the following advertised talents missed the shows:. Madison Square Garden: Big E., Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Zelina Vega. Tampa, Florida: Shinsuke...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Scotty Riggs on Teaming With Buff Bagwell, American Males’ Split

Scotty Riggs recently looked back on his team with Buff Bagwell as the American Males in WCW, as well as their split. Riggs was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and discussed the team and eventual split when Bagwell joined the nWo. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: ‘Merry COVID Christmas!’

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.
WWE
411mania.com

TNT Championship Changes Hands on AEW Rampage (Clips)

We have a new TNT Champion following the Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage. Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to capture the championship in the main event of tonight show. You can see a couple clips and pics from the match below. The win marks Rhodes’ third reign with the...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Events in Madison Square Garden, Tampa

WWE is beginning its holiday tour with shows in Madison Square Garden and Tampa, Florida tonight, and the cards are available. You can see the lineups below for the shows, with PWInsider reporting that there may be changes to the MSG card due to the COVID-19 positive tests earlier in the week:
WWE
411mania.com

AEW’s Mikey Rukus On Putting Together The Lucha Brothers’ Entrance At All Out

In an interview with Jon Alba (via Fightful, Mikey Rukus spoke about putting together the special entrance for the Lucha Brothers at AEW All Out earlier this year. He said: ““Alex works for QVC, I don’t know if you know that or not. But we were supposed to rehearse that Sunday, the day of the show. So he and I met up Saturday night to discuss a few things. He was like, I got to be with QVC until like, 430 in the afternoon. You guys are supposed to rehearse at 2. I’m not gonna be there. I need you to talk to the Lucha Bros. and tell them and run this whole thing about how it’s gonna go. I am like, ‘Gee, thanks. I haven’t met them. I know they don’t really speak a lot of English. So this is going to be interesting’ We got it all worked out. Sonny [Kiss] was there — a lot of people don’t know this, but I’ll give them a shout out Sonny and Ashley D’Amboise were the two dancers with the masks on at the back with the white robes. They had choreographed it. Seeing the other guys, ‘do this, do this.’ I remember Sonny saying, ‘You gotta do it better. You gotta do it better.’ I was like, get on ‘em, Sonny.’ But yeah, it all came together that afternoon. We went through the rehearsal, there were a couple of other things going on. I didn’t know how people were going to receive it. I just was like, You know what, there’s nobody in the arena except some of the talent so I’m just gonna act like this place is full. So we ran through the rehearsal. Then as soon as we stopped you just heard a bunch of [cheering]. Tony was like, ‘Let’s run it through one more time.’ We’re gonna run through one more time. That’s when Jericho came up and grabbed me and whispered my ears like, ‘You’re on effin fire, dude.’ Alright, we’re gonna be alright then.“
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes Randy Orton vs. Otis

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will be the last one before the WWE’s Day 1 PPV on Saturday, and several matches have been announced. The show happens at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. * RK-Bronament Finals: The Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio. * WWE...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy