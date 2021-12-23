WWE Issues Statement on Passing of Corporal Kirchner

In an interview with Jon Alba (via Fightful, Mikey Rukus spoke about putting together the special entrance for the Lucha Brothers at AEW All Out earlier this year. He said: ““Alex works for QVC, I don’t know if you know that or not. But we were supposed to rehearse that Sunday, the day of the show. So he and I met up Saturday night to discuss a few things. He was like, I got to be with QVC until like, 430 in the afternoon. You guys are supposed to rehearse at 2. I’m not gonna be there. I need you to talk to the Lucha Bros. and tell them and run this whole thing about how it’s gonna go. I am like, ‘Gee, thanks. I haven’t met them. I know they don’t really speak a lot of English. So this is going to be interesting’ We got it all worked out. Sonny [Kiss] was there — a lot of people don’t know this, but I’ll give them a shout out Sonny and Ashley D’Amboise were the two dancers with the masks on at the back with the white robes. They had choreographed it. Seeing the other guys, ‘do this, do this.’ I remember Sonny saying, ‘You gotta do it better. You gotta do it better.’ I was like, get on ‘em, Sonny.’ But yeah, it all came together that afternoon. We went through the rehearsal, there were a couple of other things going on. I didn’t know how people were going to receive it. I just was like, You know what, there’s nobody in the arena except some of the talent so I’m just gonna act like this place is full. So we ran through the rehearsal. Then as soon as we stopped you just heard a bunch of [cheering]. Tony was like, ‘Let’s run it through one more time.’ We’re gonna run through one more time. That’s when Jericho came up and grabbed me and whispered my ears like, ‘You’re on effin fire, dude.’ Alright, we’re gonna be alright then.“

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO