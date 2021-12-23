ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MAJIC WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Houston, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces the appointment of new directors to the board.

Majic Wheels Corp warmly welcomes Mr. Sathyanandham Anguswami as Executive Director & COO, Mr. Subramanyeswara Sarma Vempati as Executive Director & CFO, Mr. Kottarapattil Asok Don as Executive Director & CTO and Mr. Amir Dossal as Independent Director.

Mr. Anguswami, Director & COO, brings with him 30 years of fund management experience specialized in technical analysis of global currency futures & options and crypto markets. Since joining CGCX in 2017, Mr. Anguswami has been instrumental to the fast-paced growth of Calfin Global Crypto Exchange. Earlier, he was managing a Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange member firm for about a decade and had successfully launched a Shariah Compliant Managed Commodities Account, a first of its kind for gold futures contracts in the region. Mr. Anguswami's main role will consist of maximizing the synergies of the planned acquisitions of the Company.

As Chief Finance Officer of Majic, Mr. Vempati will lead a top-notch finance and accounting team to implement prudent financial strategies to accelerate business expansion and profitable growth. Mr. Vempati currently holds the position of Chief Finance Officer of CGCX and prior to that, he was the finance manager at Octagon International, Dubai, UAE. He also has a background and experience as an Investment Analyst from his previous roles at Al Rostamani Capital, Dubai, UAE and as a Research Analyst at Anush Shares and Securities, Chennai, India. Mr. Vempati's wide experience at fast-growing companies and his strong background in audit and financial control will be valuable assets in the next stages of Majic's development.

Mr. Don brings a deep technical experience to the team with his comprehensive background in Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Multimedia, Software Architecture Design, and Digital Consultation. In addition, he brings a new energy in his capacity as CTO to propel Majic into its next phase of growth. Don's true visionary mindset, combined with the suite of innovative technology, will lead Majic's continued investments in the fintech field.

In addition, Amir Dossal, an UK based Chartered Accountant and a 25-year veteran of the United Nations, has joined Majic Wheels Corp as an Independent Director. With numerous global recognitions & laurels to his name, Dossal will be instrumental in shaping growth strategies, global expansions to further strengthen the internal controls, improve the corporate governance, and prepare the Company for its next stage of growth. He would also serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Majic.

" The new team of directors to the board possesses a rich experience handling various aspects of global fintech businesses in addition to strategy formulation for business digital transformation. They bring in rich insights on strategy, execution, stakeholder management, managing risks and regulatory affairs. Their diverse knowledge and expertise will surely help us steer ahead in our future-fit journey." said David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic Wheels Corp.

Being the Delaware holding corporation that pushes the boundaries in disruptive fintech & software industries with multiple acquisitions, Majic Wheels Corp continues its successful journey to pinnacle growth with a globally renowned & experienced executive team.

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp Inc., a Delaware holding corporation, that has positioned itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of multiple acquisitions. The Company's first acquisition is the cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency mining farm and custody services platform: Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX). Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

For more information about the Company, visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview Our website is: https://majiccorp.co/ Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp Our Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

About CGCX Ltd. Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Chong

Email: info@majiccorp.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

LANDSEA HOMES ADDS TWO SENIOR INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Susan Lattmann and Mollie Fadule have joined the Company's Board of Directors. Lattmann is an experienced executive and corporate board director, with more than 30 years of experience. Fadule is a senior leader in the commercial real estate industry with significant experience in real estate private equity and real estate and construction technology. Both will join the Board on December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC On Its Sale To Sentinel Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG), a portfolio company of Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital), on its sale to Sentinel Capital Partners (Sentinel). TTG is a leading national provider of end-to-end nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. The transaction was led by Andy Dixon, Tyler Bradshaw, Michael Mahoney, Katie Bowden and Gabby Struckell of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA KLEIMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (REXR) - Get Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Report, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Angela Kleiman has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
TheStreet

Former CFO Of GSK's Global Vaccines Business Mr. Jay Green Joins BiondVax's Board Of Directors

JERUSALEM, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including the election of Mr. Jay Green to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Green recently completed a six-year term as Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of GlaxoSmithKline plc's (GSK) - Get GlaxoSmithKline Plc Report global vaccines business. Concurrently, Mr. Isaac Devash retired from the Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Keweenaw Announces Closing Of Divestiture Of Timber Assets, Changes To Board Of Directors And Officers

IRONWOOD, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its timber assets. Payment of the first special distribution of $92.00 per share is scheduled to be made on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2021. As of the date of this press release, the majority of shares outstanding were held by Cede & Co. (The Depository Trust Company's nominee) as the official holder of record. The record date of December 27, 2021, for the distribution is only applicable to shareholders of record such as Cede & Co. and other registered shareholders who hold their shares directly with our transfer agent. The Company's understanding is that the ex-dividend date, of January 3, 2022, which has been established by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), actually determines which beneficial or "street name" holders will be eligible to receive this distribution. Investors who are beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions about the ex-date for this distribution. Please refer to https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList for any updates concerning the distribution date and ex-dividend date.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

A YEAR END LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS FROM THE CEO OF HCMC

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. ("HCMC" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HCMC) today released a year-end letter from Jeffrey Holman, its CEO, to the Company's shareholders. The letter follows below and can also be accessed from the Company's website at www.HealthierCMC.com. December 27,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pendo Appoints Strategic Board Leader Dana Evan to its Board of Directors

Experienced board leader and SaaS operating executive will serve as Pendo’s first board audit chair. Pendo, a company that provides software that makes software better, announced that Dana Evan has joined its board of directors as an independent director and chair of the board audit committee. A professional board director, Evan brings over 15 years of experience serving on both private and public company boards, including those of Box, Domo, Farfetch, Proofpoint, Omniture and Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey). She previously spent 12 years as CFO of Verisign, where, as a founding executive, she led the company from venture-backed startup to global corporation with over 5,000 employees.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Cto#New Energy#Big Data#New#Majic Wheels#The Company Rrb#Fintech#Majic Wheels Corp#Executive Director Cfo#Cgcx#Company#Octagon International#Al Rostamani Capital
TheStreet

EnLink Midstream Appoints New Director To Board

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) - Get EnLink Midstream LLC Report (EnLink) announced today the appointment of Tiffany (TJ) Thom Cepak to its Board of Directors (Board). "We are pleased to welcome TJ to the EnLink Board," said Barry E. Davis, EnLink Chairman and Chief...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gritstone Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

-- Clare Fisher, accomplished corporate and business development executive and current svp of business development and mergers & acquisitions at BeiGene, will join the Board effective January 1, 2022 -- -- Judith J. Li, partner at Lilly Asia Ventures, will depart the Board effective January 1, 2022 -- EMERYVILLE, Calif.,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

WorkWave Expands its Board of Directors with Three New Appointments

New board members bring key investment and diverse leadership expertise to WorkWave to continue exponential growth into 2022 and beyond. WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business’s life cycle, expands its Board of Directors with the appointment of three recognized industry leaders: Sheryl Hoskins, Sejal Pietrzak and Eric Palmer.
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

All Raise Adds Three New Board Members As It Expands Its Role

All Raise, founded over three years ago to accelerate success for female founders, has expanded its board beyond the venture community. The nonprofit, which raised $11 million in funding in 2020, announced new board members Jessica Ross, Salesforce’s1 EVP of finance and chief transformation officer, as well as Lever co-founder Sarah Nahm, and Deirdre Findlay, Condé Nast’s global chief marketing officer.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Hutch Post

Cosmosphere announces new board members

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere announced the addition of five new members to its Governing Board and three new members to its Foundation Board. Joining Cosmosphere’s Governing Board of Directors are: Wes Kimmel, attorney at Foulston Siefken LLP, Jay Johnson, Prairie Dunes Country Club general manager and chief operating officer, Sheila Meggers, director of finance at USD 308 Hutchinson Public Schools, Erica Shook, Ad Astra Virtual Academy director for USD 313 and Teresa Schrock-Wagner, president and owner, Woodwork Manufacturing & Supply, Inc.
HUTCHINSON, KS
TheStreet

Flotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication Of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Flotek Industries, Inc. Report has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GDNRU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fortive Announces Completion Of Provation Acquisition From Clearlake Capital Group

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"). As a result of the acquisition, Provation has become an operating company within Fortive's Advanced Healthcare Solutions ("AHS") segment. James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Alpha Cognition Announces Director Change And Stock Option Grant

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF)("Alpha Cognition", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the resignation of Dr. Fred Sancilio from his role as Director and President of the Company. Dr. Sancilio will continue to work with Alpha Cognition as a consultant focusing on ALPHA-1062's bioequivalence program.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy