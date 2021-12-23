ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman loses 70 pounds since June on Dr. Hassel's ChiroThin program! | Paid Content

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel has been changing lives as he helps people regain their health and lose weight that has been difficult for people to shed. Rebecca Butler spent time...

Ideal Transformation "Coaches" are essential to success on weight loss program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Ideal Transformation owner Diana Brown introduces us to Coach Chelsey Tanke, who explains that her role in getting you the weight loss you desire comes from her own success in the program over 6 years ago! Chelsey explains that she understands what it takes to achieve positive results and what it takes to maintain those results, because she has done it using the program! Make plans to get healthy in 2022 by stopping by for a visit with special Open House events December 28th & 29th in Clive or virtually! Go to www.IdealDSM.com or call 515-270-T H I N for more information and to learn about special offers to help you plan for a healthier you starting in January 2022!
Fox News

Mom loses 118 pounds after seeing photo of herself in Christmas pajamas

A woman was inspired to lose 118 pounds this year after she took a picture wearing holiday-themed pajamas last Christmas. Natalie Carter, 40, from Birmingham, U.K., wore matching pajamas with her then-10-year-old son Liam for a picture last year, but when she saw the photo, she was "absolutely mortified" because of how she looked, she told SWNS.
The Independent

10 best dumbbells and hand weights for home workouts

Whether your home gym is a purpose-built space or just a corner of your bedroom, having a set of dumbbells to hand is a must.If used correctly, the dumbbell can be an incredibly versatile piece of equipment that will deliver a range of fitness goals, from muscle growth to increased cardio and toning. But achieving those fitness goals will depend on picking the right set.There are three types of dumbbell: fixed (where the weight can’t be changed), adjustable (using interchangeable plates), and selectorised (where different weights are kept in a block and are selected by a mechanism, usually in the...
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
candgnews.com

Eastpointe resident loses 103 pounds in TOPS

EASTPOINTE — Coleen Dwojakowski has struggled with her weight since she was a teenager. For decades, she had tried every diet she knew of without success. Then the Eastpointe resident attended her first TOPS Club Inc. meeting, which gave her a fresh start on her weight loss journey. “TOPS” stands for “Take Off Pounds Sensibly.”
Woman's World

Lose 10 Pounds by New Year’s Eve With This Simple Diet Tweak

Want to greet the new year looking and feeling your best? If you’re looking to lose weight and get in shape, it doesn’t really matter what healthy eating plan you choose, says Harvard obesity expert Angela Fitch, MD, who’s a fan of what she calls the 80/20 diet. Whether you count carbs or calories, the key to this diet is picking a routine you’ll actually stick with 80 percent of the time, according to Fitch. The other 20 percent of the time? Throw “the rules” out the window and indulge in whatever you like!
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
