The cloud experience in a colo podcast

Something about this has always intrigued me, so I set out to make my own notebook server sessions in Julia. I am still in the process of writing that module, and I am actually very excited for it — as it is going to tie into a lot of other work I am doing. Today I wanted to take a tour of the world of cloud-based Data Science IDE’s, and discuss whether or not I think data science sessions could be moved entirely to the web.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 DAYS AGO