The cloud experience in a colo podcast

HSBC and IBM worked through the designs and architecture of the distributed ledger in a span of four months. In a groundbreaking experiment led by Banque de France, financial and technology leaders HSBC and IBM respectively achieved direct ledger interoperability and conducted a host of effective transactions across digital assets and currencies. As part of the trial, cross-border, cross-asset, security-based, cross ledger, foreign exchange, cross-CBDC & digital currency transactions were tested. Announcing the testing of its advanced token and digital wallet settlement capability, the report also spoke about the benefits of bringing such competencies into the mainstream. With more and more central banks testing CBDC capabilities, digital currencies are going to be the next big thing in the global financial ecosystem.
