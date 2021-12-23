Mayor, Homeless Service Providers Announce 100+ Open Employment Positions at Shelters, Volunteers also Needed

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined homeless service providers Thursday morning to appeal to the public to fill shelter staff and volunteer vacancies.

“Shelter staff and volunteers play such an important role in the lives of the unsheltered population and providers cannot function without them,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Salt Lakers are known for their service and compassion and I hope those looking for work or for service opportunities will consider one of the many open positions within the homeless services system.”

Employees and volunteers are needed to keep overflow doors open and increase capacity this winter. Volunteers of America – Utah, The Road Home and Utah Community Action are currently advertising more than 100 paid positions including 45 related to overflow shelter programs.

Open positions include a wide variety of jobs with a range of skill sets and experience levels.

“The Road Home is pleased to be able to support Salt Lake City and County and our residents who are in desperate need of safe shelter by expanding our overflow operations to an additional facility,” said Michelle Flynn Executive Director of The Road Home. “We are working together with our partners to hire and train team members and support opening the additional facility to provide safe, warm shelter as soon as possible.”

Job openings can be found at:

https:// theroadhome.org/get-involved/careers/

Volunteer opportunities can be found at:

https:// theroadhome.org/get-involved/

https:// www.utahca.org/volunteer/