ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Don’t trash the tree! Where to recycle Christmas trees for free in Johnson County

By Sydnie Holzfaster
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGdfe_0dUhd4Xt00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When the holidays come to a close and it’s time to undeck the halls, cities across Johnson County are encouraging residents to recycle their live Christmas trees. Here’s a look at where you can dispose of your holiday greenery around the county.

Lenexa

Lenexa will mulch trees and holiday wreaths to use on city trails, in community landscaping and to improve fish habitats in local parks. From December 26 through January 10, Lenexa residents can drop off holiday trees, wreaths and garlands from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Little Mill Creek North.

The city has also partnered with local Boy Scout Troop 136 to offer tree pick-up service. Residents can request their trees be picked up and recycled by the Scouts on December 26, or January 1-2.

You can find more information on how to reserve a pick-up time on the Troop 136 website.

Johnson County Charter Commission rejects proposal for Health Advisory Council

Prairie Village

In Prairie Village, Republic Services will pick up live trees along with resident’s normal yard waste on the curb for the first two weeks of January 2022. Any live trees taller than six feet will need to be cut in half before removal.

The city will also offer free holiday tree disposal from December 23 to January 16. Trees can be placed in designated areas at

  • Porter Park, 4601 Tomahawk Road
  • Franklin Park, Roe Avenue and Somerset Drive
  • Taliaferro Park, 2900 W 79th Street
DA dismisses case involving Albert Wilson, former KU student convicted of rape

Overland Park

In Overland Park, residents can drop off their holiday trees to be mulched and used at city parks. From December 26 through January 9, trees can be dropped off from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the parking lot at

  • Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch Road
  • The Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty Street
  • Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira Road

Trees can also be left in the parking lot of the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Lenexa approves $8 million increase for justice center project

Johnson County Parks

From December 26 through January 31, Johnson County will offer free tree recycling at four locations:

  • The Theatre in the Park, Shawnee Mission Park, 7710 Renner Road
  • Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe
  • Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe
  • Big Bull Creek Park, 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton

Tree recycling options are available to anyone regardless of county residency. All trees will be collected during regular park hours between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., except at Shawnee Mission Park, which opens at 6 a.m.

Holiday tinsel, lights, ornaments and wrapping should be removed from all trees before being dropped off or scheduled for recycling. Artificial trees and wreaths will not be accepted.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get news updates sent to your inbox Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, KS
Society
Overland Park, KS
Society
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Prairie Village, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Government
City
Edgerton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Recycle#Yard Waste#Landscaping#Scouts#Republic Services#Ku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
FOX4 News Kansas City

Thousands of toys heading to four North Dakota tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) — Thousands of toys — enough to fill two semi-trucks — are headed to four North Dakota tribes for Christmas. “MHA Nation, Standing Rock, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and different ministries in town,” Cara Currie Hall said. Hall and her husband, Ken run Kingdom Business Fellowship, a nonprofit that works with […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days. A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 was shut Sunday from Colfax, California, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
948
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy