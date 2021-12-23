Don’t trash the tree! Where to recycle Christmas trees for free in Johnson County

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When the holidays come to a close and it’s time to undeck the halls, cities across Johnson County are encouraging residents to recycle their live Christmas trees. Here’s a look at where you can dispose of your holiday greenery around the county.

Lenexa

Lenexa will mulch trees and holiday wreaths to use on city trails, in community landscaping and to improve fish habitats in local parks. From December 26 through January 10, Lenexa residents can drop off holiday trees, wreaths and garlands from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Little Mill Creek North.

The city has also partnered with local Boy Scout Troop 136 to offer tree pick-up service. Residents can request their trees be picked up and recycled by the Scouts on December 26, or January 1-2.

You can find more information on how to reserve a pick-up time on the Troop 136 website.

Prairie Village

In Prairie Village, Republic Services will pick up live trees along with resident’s normal yard waste on the curb for the first two weeks of January 2022. Any live trees taller than six feet will need to be cut in half before removal.

The city will also offer free holiday tree disposal from December 23 to January 16. Trees can be placed in designated areas at

Porter Park, 4601 Tomahawk Road

Franklin Park, Roe Avenue and Somerset Drive

Taliaferro Park, 2900 W 79th Street

Overland Park

In Overland Park, residents can drop off their holiday trees to be mulched and used at city parks. From December 26 through January 9, trees can be dropped off from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the parking lot at

Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch Road

The Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty Street

Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira Road

Trees can also be left in the parking lot of the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Johnson County Parks

From December 26 through January 31, Johnson County will offer free tree recycling at four locations:

The Theatre in the Park, Shawnee Mission Park, 7710 Renner Road

Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe

Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe

Big Bull Creek Park, 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton

Tree recycling options are available to anyone regardless of county residency. All trees will be collected during regular park hours between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., except at Shawnee Mission Park, which opens at 6 a.m.

Holiday tinsel, lights, ornaments and wrapping should be removed from all trees before being dropped off or scheduled for recycling. Artificial trees and wreaths will not be accepted.

