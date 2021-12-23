ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of baby Lilibet in holiday card

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Just in time for Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their holiday card, featuring the first-ever public photo of 6-month-old Lilibet.

The card was first spotted on the Team Rubicon website, a veteran-led charity that works to offer relief to people impacted by disasters. The card features a smiling family, with Markle holding Lilibet and Harry holding a smiling 2-year-old Archie.

The card’s message reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of parental leave.” The card then lists a number of organizations the family supports.

The photo on the card was taken by Alexi Lubomirski, who also shared the photo to his Instagram account saying, “To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”

The photo was taken this summer at Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s home in Santa Barbara, California, People Magazine reported.

This will be the family’s first Christmas as a foursome, since Lili was born June 4 in California, E! reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

