Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas (Eve) and a Happy Holidays to all of Steelers’ Nation. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ got you all a great gift last week with an upset win over the Tennessee Titans. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday would be even sweeter. Pittsburgh’s still essentially in control of their own playoff destiny. Winning their final three games would all but guarantee them a playoff spot and high odds of winning the AFC North. Even winning two of their final three will put them in a strong position for a Wild Card berth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO