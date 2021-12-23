ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS Driver Uses Doorbell Camera To Leave Sweet Message To New Mom

By Cherranda Smith
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A metro Atlanta UPS driver says he spoke from the heart when he left a message for a new mom using the home's doorbell camera. In return, the 24-year-old got some kindness delivered to him .

Dallen Harrell was making deliveries in the metro-Atlanta area of Roswell earlier this month when he came across a home with an oversized stork yard sign announcing the birth of a baby boy.

Harrell left the packages along with a message of encouragement using the home's Nest security camera.

"If this is the 'It's a Boy' house ... I hope all is going well with your newborn ," he said in the now-viral video. "I had a child around the same time you guys did and I just hope everything is going good. God bless and happy holidays," he added.

It was new mom Jessica Kitchel who got the message and posted it to Instagram, writing that she wished she knew the driver's name. Kitchel told The Washington Post she was recovering from a C-section after giving birth to her son Chancy in November and the message was something she needed to hear .

The post quickly got more than 80,000 views and after some calling around, UPS put Kitchel in touch with Harrell, who was working as a temporary driver.

The two got in touch over the phone where Kitchel thanked Harrell for the needed message. Harrell said he wanted to show some "new parent solidarity" since they were both going through similar life changing events.

Harrell and his fiancee, Taqueria Robinson-Davidson welcomed their son Devereaux in September.

"I just went from my heart," the new father told The Post .

To show some love, Kitchel prepared a box of diapers, wipes and stuffed animal and left it on her porch . Five days after the first delivery, Harrell delivered packages to the home and got to meet the entire family.

Kitchel made another post showing the meeting where she also linked Harrell and his fiancee's baby registry . After that, Harrell told The Post they've received multiple packages daily –– mostly from strangers.

Kitchel and Harrell say they have plans to keep their friendship going and are planning to introduce their baby boys after the holidays.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

