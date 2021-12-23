Arizona Hiker’s Body Found on Trail in Grand Canyon National Park

When it comes to National Parks, these spaces can provide some of the most scenic views there are. And there’s something for everyone. Hiking, rock climbing, fishing, camping. The list goes on. With that being said, though, national parks are also home to many tragedies every year. A hiker in California, for example, just tumbled down almost 1000ft after slipping on ice during a mountain hike. Now similarly tragic news comes from the Grand Canyon.

Ralph Stoll of Scottsdale entered the Grand Canyon National Park with plans to go for a hike. When no one had heard from the 57-year-old by Tuesday morning, however, concerns were raised. The National Park Service said the Arizona hiker was declared “overdue” from his last reported location near the Boucher Trail of the park and launched an investigation the same day. Unfortunately, officials found Ralph Stoll but he was no longer alive.

Officials are Currently Investigating the Grand Canyon Death Where the Hike’s Difficulty May Have Played a Role

A statement from the National Park officials discloses that they found the Arizona hiker’s body approximately 200 feet below the Boucher Trail where he was last reported. They used a helicopter to transport the body to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon where it is presumed to remain for the time being.

An exact cause of death has not been released because the incident is still under investigation. However, the trail’s difficulty might have something to do with the tragic circumstances. The Boucher Trail is known as one of the most difficult hikes in the area and is only recommended to experienced canyon hikers.

Unfortunately, Ralph Stoll’s story isn’t the only one to end in a fatality here. Earlier this fall, a man drove his car off the Western Rim in an apparent suicide. Another death also occurred back in August when a 48-year-old man from Oregon fell during a hike in the Deer Creek Narrows area.

As far as fatalities go, though, the Grand Canyon National Park’s statistics are a lot lower than some of the other parks in our system. Last year, there were 13 reported deaths in the park for the entirety of 2020.

