Like many other quarterbacks in the NFC, Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott has no issue at all with not being selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, as he has bigger goals in mind. Earlier this week, the NFL released the final roster for this season’s Pro Bowl. On the NFC side, quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were all selected to represent the conference. Of course, there was plenty of outside criticism over these three NFC passers being voted to the Pro Bowl, especially as the likes of Prescott and Matthew Stafford have had promising campaigns of their own as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO