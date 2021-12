It was a glorious Christmas weekend for fans of the Dallas Cowboys. First they got an early present when the San Francisco 49ers lost on Thursday night and assured that Dallas would be in the playoffs. Then on Sunday the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders won and locked up the NFC East for the Cowboys before they even took the field against the Washington Football Team. But Santa saved his best for last as we witnessed one of the most dominant performances in team history in the Sunday night 56-14 annihilation of their out-manned and over-matched division rival, benches and all. Winning the game was crucial in keeping hopes of a high playoff seed alive. More importantly, it answered the nagging questions that persisted even through the recent winning streak, now at four.

