ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in killing of Daunte Wright

By Jenna Barnes, Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAQAW_0dUhU2Wi00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.

The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term.

Potter, who testified that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” looked down without showing any visible reaction when the verdicts were read.

Potter, who is white, shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge. The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd. Potter resigned two days later.

Jurors saw video of the shooting that was captured by police body cameras and dashcams. It showed Potter and an officer she was training, Anthony Luckey, pull over Wright for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. During the stop, Luckey discovered there was a warrant for Wright’s arrest for not appearing in court on the weapons possession charge, and he, Potter and another officer went to take Wright into custody.

Wright obeyed Luckey’s order to get out of his car, but as Luckey tried to handcuff him, Wright pulled away and got back in. As Luckey held onto Wright, Potter said “I’ll tase ya.” The video then shows Potter holding her gun in her right hand and pointing it at Wright. Again, Potter said, “I’ll tase you,” and then two seconds later: “Taser, Taser, Taser.” One second later, she fired a single bullet into Wright’s chest.

“(Expletive)! I just shot him. … I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Potter said. A minute later, she said: “I’m going to go to prison.”

In sometimes tearful testimony, Potter told jurors that she was “sorry it happened.” She said the traffic stop “just went chaotic” and that she shouted her warning about the Taser after she saw a look of fear on the face of Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the passenger-side door of Wright’s car. She also told jurors that she doesn’t remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments “is missing.”

Potter’s lawyers argued that she made a mistake by drawing her gun instead of her Taser. But they also said she would have been justified in using deadly force if she had meant to because Johnson was at risk of being dragged.

Prosecutors sought to raise doubts about Potter’s testimony that she decided to act after seeing fear on Johnson’s face. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge, in cross-examination, pointed out that in an interview with a defense expert Potter said she didn’t know why she decided to draw her Taser. During her closing argument, Eldridge also replayed Potter’s body-camera video that she said never gave a clear view of Johnson’s face during the key moments.

Eldridge also downplayed testimony from some other officers who described Potter as a good person or said they saw nothing wrong in her actions: “The defendant has found herself in trouble and her police family has her back.”

Prosecutors also got Potter to agree that she didn’t plan to use deadly force. They said Potter, an experienced officer with extensive training in Taser use and use of deadly force, acted recklessly and betrayed the badge.

For first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors had to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing a misdemeanor — in this case, the “reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”

The second-degree manslaughter charge required prosecutors to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death “by her culpable negligence,” meaning she “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” to Wright while using or possessing a firearm.

Under Minnesota law, defendants are sentenced only on the most serious conviction if multiple counts involve the same act and the same victim. Prosecutors had said they would seek to prove aggravating factors that merit what’s called an upward departure from sentencing guidelines. In Potter’s case, they alleged that her actions were a danger to others, including her fellow officers, to Wright’s passenger and to the couple whose car was struck by Wright’s after the shooting. They also alleged she abused her authority as a police officer.

The maximum for 1st-degree manslaughter is 15 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is […]
MISSOURI STATE
WGN News

32-year-old man shot to death outside East Chicago bar

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 32-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday morning outside a bar in East Chicago, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near 140th Street and Alder Street just after 1:45 a.m. when they discovered an unresponsive man lying face down outside Ralo’s Bar, located […]
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

Chicago Lawn shooting leaves 3 wounded

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning left three people wounded, according to police. Police said a witness stated that an unknown gunman was traveling in a grey Dodge Durango in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 12:10 a.m. and fired shots towards a building, breaking […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man shot by Chicago police in exchange of gunfire on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot by a Chicago police officer Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood, police said in a preliminary statement. Police said officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday when they noticed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Far Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting at a Jefferson Park apartment late Friday night, according to police. Police said a 25-year-old man and 11-year-old boy were inside an apartment on the second floor of a building in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue just after 11;35 p.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WGN News

Off-duty postal worker wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — An off-duty postal worker was wounded in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police and the US Postal Inspection Service. The off-duty worker, a 38-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound in the 3900 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 4:23 p.m. when she sustained a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person wounded in I-57 shooting on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A person sustained non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on I-57 near Washington Heights late Friday evening, according to Illinois State Police. Police said officers responded to the southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. Friday when they discovered one person had sustained a gunshot wound. The person was […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Brooklyn#Taser#Ap
WGN News

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five teenagers were charged Thursday after the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware, police said. Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said. The five were apprehended […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

Shooting reported on Bishop Ford; 1 injured

CHICAGO — One person was injured Friday after a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway. Illinois State Police say the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. near East 115th Street. State police said one person was taken to the hospital. Northbound lanes remain closed as law enforcement investigates. No other information has been provided. Anyone with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

2 high-end stores robbed, security guard maced in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — During the busy Christmas shopping rush, two high-end retailers were robbed Wednesday evening in the Gold Coast. Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a Prada location, located on the corner of Oak and Rush, on the report of a robbery. Police said two men entered the store and took off with items. […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Illinois family of 5 loses home in fire on Christmas Eve

GODFREY, Ill. – In the midst of the season of giving, a young family in Godfrey, Illinois lost everything. Their presents, clothing, food, and home – all gone in the blink of an eye.  Haley Longo, 26, and Isayah Burnett, 25, were on their way to spend Christmas Eve with family Friday afternoon; ready to indulge […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Prosecutors want 1-year sentence for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to spending cash from a political fund he controlled on personal expenses. A court memo filed Wednesday shows that U.S. attorneys want 57-year-old Ricardo Munoz to be sentenced to one year and a day in prison. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy