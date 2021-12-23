ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJiH3_0dUhStzs00
1 of 2

PHOENIX (AP) — The first Native American woman elected to Arizona’s Senate has resigned to take a position with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“I will begin work at the federal level in the new year and will be more impactful for all of the western United States,” Democratic state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai said in her resignation letter Wednesday.

Peshlakai resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House. Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.

She will now work under Secretary Deb Haaland’s department. Haaland made history this year as the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

Details about her new role were not immediately made public.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Arizona state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai’s name.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Taylor wants mayor spot after quitting lieutenant gov bid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor has a new political goal after dropping her bid for lieutenant governor: becoming mayor of Milwaukee. Taylor announced Dec. 23 she was suspending her campaign for lieutenant governor. She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Saturday that she plans to file paperwork to run for the mayor’s post.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
The Associated Press

Storm blasts freezing air, blinding snow across Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Winter storms blasted freezing air and blinding snow across northern Nevada on Monday, affecting travel and business, with Sierra Nevada highway passes closed, airport flights delayed and canceled and state offices shut down. Nevada State Police reported several crashes in the Reno and Lake Tahoe...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

University of Minnesota asks state for nearly $1 billion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is asking legislators for almost $1 billion in funding next year. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Sunday that the $935 million request includes $473 million to upgrade infrastructure at five campuses; $185 million for campus security and sustainability projects, such as solar power generation; and $65 million to expand student scholarships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

695K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy