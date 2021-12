While partisan rancor gets the lion’s share of headlines in North Carolina political coverage, there have been many important issues our lawmakers have been working on together behind the scenes. As we prepare for a new year, it’s important to take stock of what’s gone right in our politics. I am grateful for Governor Cooper’s leadership and the bipartisan work he and our legislative leaders put in to get a budget signed this year. While the budget may not have addressed every need affecting North Carolinians, there are critical initiatives that will serve our state well in the years to come.

