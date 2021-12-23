Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On Planning For Vaccine Mandates And The Omicron Wave

Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties are at the highest level of COVID-19 community spread. The State Department of Health’s latest update to Indiana’s county metrics map was issued Wednesday. About thirty other counties are also categorized red, with every other county in the state one level below, at orange. About twelve-percent of ICU beds are available statewide, with about 37-percent in use by COVID patients. The number of COVID hospitalizations in Indiana continues to be around three-thousand, levels that not seen since December 2020. Here is a link to Indiana’s COVID-19 dashboard.

JASPER, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO