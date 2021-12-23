ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On Planning For Vaccine Mandates And The Omicron Wave

wbaa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: the Omicron variant has upended the response to COVID-19 in the middle of...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 6

Shona Long
3d ago

This is NOT a choice! This is being FORCED onto us! There is a DIFFERENCE! Let us choose! There are many jobs right now that are hiring! No one is applying! By choosing to move forward, you will be FORCING us out of our jobs! Omicron is showing us that we are moving toward herd immunity! The variants are weakening. Businesses are on a supply and demand basis. If you force the people to abide by this Mandate...NOT A LAW...more businesses will lose. Businesses should be filing lawsuits and fighting this! Since they aren't, WE THE PEOPLE WILL! Don't be a RINO Barton! Do your JOB and FIGHT FOR THE PEOPLE OF CRAWFORDSVILLE!!!

Reply(1)
3
wbaa.org

Holcomb at odds with lawmakers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

Listen to the broadcast version of this story. Gov. Eric Holcomb remains opposed to banning private companies from enforcing their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And the governor has held firm in his view on any government mandate surrounding the vaccine. Holcomb’s position puts him in opposition to the Biden administration’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Gary's Mayor Imposes New Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

Gary's mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday that the first phase of the city's two-phase effort would begin immediately and stay in effect through...
GARY, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Commissioners announce no new COVID restrictions

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Tippecanoe County Commissioners are not planning to mandate COVID restrictions any time soon despite recent increases in daily COVID cases. As we reported in November of 2020, the Tippecanoe County Health Department ordered new capacity restrictions in businesses after the county's positivity rate went above 10 percent. They remained in effect until the county's 7-day positivity rate dropped below 10 percent for 14 days last February. The county's positivity rate is around 9 percent right now. Commissioner Tom Murtaugh said restrictions aren't practical at this time.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Almost every Indiana county back in orange or red advisory zones

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost every county in Indiana has moved back into the orange or red advisory level for COVID-19 community spread. Counties that are in the red zone have 200 or more new cases per week and a seven-day positivity rate of 7% or greater. Indiana counties in the orange zone have between 100-199 new cases per week, and a positivity rate between 10-14.9%.
INDIANA STATE
