President Joe Biden’s chief Covid-19 advisor says the United States should “seriously consider” imposing a vaccine mandate for domestic travel.In perhaps his strongest words yet on the subject, Dr Anthony Fauci, considered one of the nation’s leading experts on infectious diseases, said it would be “reasonable to consider” a requirement to take a flight within the US. “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the National Institutes of Health, told MSNBC.“If you want to do that with domestic flights, I...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO