The D.C. Department of Corrections has halted personal visits at its facilities due to exponentially increasing COVID-19 cases among inmates and employees in recent days.

As of Wednesday, there are currently 117 cases in the Central Detention Facility, also known as the D.C. Jail, and the Correctional Treatment Facility — up from just one case a week ago, DCist reported . Of the 38 units in the jails, three have been ordered to isolate and 13 to quarantine.

As of Monday, 82 detainees are isolated after testing positive and 555 have been quarantined, according to city data.

Positive tests among inmates jumped 720% since just last weekend, when only 10 cases were recorded, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported . Among DOC employees, 62 are currently “out” due to positive coronavirus tests — a 464% increase from 11 on Dec. 17-19.

The facilities also are reducing recreational time for inmates and making programs and educational opportunities virtual-only.

Inmates will be restricted to just two hours daily outside of their cells until all of the units are cleared from quarantine and isolation status, WUSA reported.

Department officials said the quarantine policy for residents lasts 14 days.

The post D.C. Jail Suspends Visits as COVID Ravages Facilities appeared first on The Washington Informer .