Public Health

D.C. Jail Suspends Visits as COVID Ravages Facilities

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
The D.C. Department of Corrections has halted personal visits at its facilities due to exponentially increasing COVID-19 cases among inmates and employees in recent days.

As of Wednesday, there are currently 117 cases in the Central Detention Facility, also known as the D.C. Jail, and the Correctional Treatment Facility — up from just one case a week ago, DCist reported . Of the 38 units in the jails, three have been ordered to isolate and 13 to quarantine.

As of Monday, 82 detainees are isolated after testing positive and 555 have been quarantined, according to city data.

Positive tests among inmates jumped 720% since just last weekend, when only 10 cases were recorded, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported . Among DOC employees, 62 are currently “out” due to positive coronavirus tests — a 464% increase from 11 on Dec. 17-19.

The facilities also are reducing recreational time for inmates and making programs and educational opportunities virtual-only.

Inmates will be restricted to just two hours daily outside of their cells until all of the units are cleared from quarantine and isolation status, WUSA reported.

Department officials said the quarantine policy for residents lasts 14 days.

#Covid#Prison#D C Jail#Detainees
WTOP

Prince George’s County corrections suspends visits

The Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Maryland has suspended all nonlegal visits as a precautionary measure due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the area, according to a news release. “The Department of Corrections is prioritizing the safety of its inmates, employees and community with this...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
BBC

Covid: Jurby prison lockdown eases but visits still suspended

A lockdown at the Isle of Man Prison has been eased but visiting remains suspended over the Christmas period. Inmates at the Jurby facility are able to mix and exercise out of cells again after the so-called "black regime", which was used to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak, was lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

Thousands of federal inmates released due to Covid concerns

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. Justice Department made an announcement on Tuesday that thousands of federal inmates are being released in an effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Since March 2020, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has moved more than 36,000 inmates out of prisons and into...
U.S. POLITICS
DCist

COVID-19 Cases Are Surging At The D.C. Jail

The D.C. Jail has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases over the last week, going from one recorded case among detained residents last Wednesday to at least 117 just one week later. And at least 62 Department of Corrections staff are out after testing positive for COVID-19, according to data from DC Health.
WASHINGTON, DC
Gephardt Daily

Federal prisoners allowed to continue home confinement during pandemic

Dec. 22 (UPI) — The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will allow federal inmates who had previously been released to serve home confinement because of the threat of COVID-19 in prisons to remain at home. In January, the department originally said it would force inmates released under...
U.S. POLITICS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
