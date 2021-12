Men! It’s getting mighty close to Christmas, and you know what that means: Sacrificial giving!. Yes, I know a woman is complicated, and each one is potentially dangerous in her own unique way. Yet, for some reason, we men are always looking at ’em … I mean, years ago was the last time any of us married men noticed any woman but ours. Don’t kid yourself, she knows just how devoted you are to her as your main focus. And if you’ll recall, you did it voluntarily.

LA VERNIA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO