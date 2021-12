The SETX High School Fishing Association is set to kick off its 9th season beginning in mid January. The high school anglers who represent more than 40 high schools, including several teams from the Houston area, will compete in five single day tournaments and a two-day championship tournament in May. The tournaments will return to their pre-COVID format with the weigh-in open to spectators. Last season the high school teams had to drive through the weigh-ins never getting out of their boats on trailers as they handed their catch over to be weighed.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO