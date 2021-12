At last, the government has acknowledged the gender inequality at play in health by appointing a women’s ambassador, Maria Caulfield the minister responsible for women’s health. This follows a consultation on the topic earlier this year, which saw more than 100,000 responses revealing how endemic the issue is. The responses fell into two broad categories: first, the distinct health issues faced by women, and secondly their experience of the healthcare system if they seek support for these problems.Maria Caulfield said she was “shocked” and that these issues must be addressed. Sadly, most women reading the responses won’t be as shocked...

SCIENCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO