A weak impulse moving northward from the Caribbean around the west end of the ridge will move across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. This will produce scattered to numerous rain showers, and can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Moisture doesn’t look like it’ll be particularly deep, but there’s enough instability and shear available where there’s at least some concern for strong to severe storms during Wednesday afternoon and evening. This would primarily be over southwest Mississippi, where the Storm Prediction Center continues to depict a Slight Risk during that time period.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 52 MINUTES AGO