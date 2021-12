Who won The Voice season 21 — Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten, or someone else? As you would imagine, we have a good bit to get to here!. So where do we start off? We suppose that the best possible place is with noting the elephant in the room: A leak on the show’s official app earlier today declaring that Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom are the official winners. If that is the case (and NBC has not commented), it would not come as some seismic shock: They’ve been the favorites to win for well over a month, despite there never being a trio who has won the show before. They just had the combination of a great coach, fantastic harmonies, and an Americana sort of sound that appeals to a wide array of demographics.

