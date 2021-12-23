ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing Silence: One Photographer’s Mission To Find The World’s Quietest Places (Rebroadc

By WAMU 88.5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Mt. Everest, you might picture towering, snow-covered peaks. But what do you hear? What does a snowstorm atop the world’s highest peak actually...

Photographer Pete McBride Embraces the Sounds of Silence

Award-winning photographer and Roaring Fork Valley native Pete McBride has a new book out. Seeing Silence: The Beauty of the World’s Most Quiet Places could be considered an essay on the emergence of nature during a human pandemic. KDNK's Morgan Neely spoke with McBride about his Emmy-nominated film, Into the Canyon, and how the coronavirus pandemic catalyzed a personal transformation that involved less looking and more listening.
How NASA's Psyche mission will explore an unexplored world

Launching in August 2022 and arriving at the asteroid belt in 2026, NASA's Psyche spacecraft will orbit a world we can barely pinpoint from Earth and have never visited. The target of NASA's Psyche mission—a metal-rich asteroid, also called Psyche, in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter—is an uncharted world in outer space. From Earth- and space-based telescopes, the asteroid appears as a fuzzy blur. What scientists do know, from radar data, is that it's shaped somewhat like a potato and that it spins on its side.
Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
Join Crowddroning, GLOBHE’s Mission to Create the World’s Largest Digital Album with Drone Imagery #drone #droneday #GLOBHEWorldRecord

Attention drone pilots! Have you heard about GLOBHE‘s Guinness World Record project Crowddroning?. If you are passionate to leave this world better than you found it – this is the mission for you. Join Crowddroning by GLOBHE to create the world’s largest digital album with aerial photographs. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS mission is to document the incredible; and what’s more incredible than saving our home – planet Earth.
Want to See the World’s Largest Tree? The Giant Forest Is Set to Reopen.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Sequoia National Parks’ Giant Forest Preserve is set to reopen to visitors this weekend, three months after a wildfire threatened one of its main attractions: the world’s largest tree. The grove has been mostly closed since...
Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
Where to Find Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 Around the World

To mark 2021, Pantone chose two near opposites to capture the world’s mood in color: Illuminating Yellow and Ultimate Gray, to offer both optimism and steadiness in uncertain times. Now, the company is taking a much less somber approach with the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, called Very Peri, a periwinkle blue meant to inspire confidence and curiosity in the year to come. (If purple sounds familiar, know that the shade isn’t too far off from Ultra Violet, a dramatic purple shade that starred as 2018’s Color of the Year, which celebrated the non-conformity of icons like Prince and Jimi Hendrix.)
Where To See the World’s Most Epic Christmas Trees

While the Tannenbaum tradition may have originated in Germany, festively decorated fir trees have since become a universal symbol of the Christmas celebration. The yuletide evergreens symbolize the season’s spirit of hope and generosity, bringing light and warmth to residences and communities even during the darkest, coldest days of the year. Over the centuries, the lights and decorations we use to adorn them have gotten grander, and so have some of the trees themselves. Ahead are some of the modern world’s biggest and most magnificent Christmas trees erected each year.
Encore: A toy monkey that escaped Nazi Germany and reunited a family

Now a story that is one of our favorites. It first aired in 2018. It's a tale about a stuffed toy monkey, barely 4 inches tall, made by the German toymaker Steiff. It belonged to a young Jewish boy at the time Hitler was rising to power. The monkey would take a journey that spans decades and continents, a journey that includes tragedy and a remarkable discovery. Its owner was Gert Berliner. He's the father of NPR's Uri Berliner, who picks up the story from here.
As spiritualism's popularity grows, photographer Shannon Taggart takes viewers inside the world of séances, mediums and orbs

The word séance conjures images of darkened rooms, entranced mediums, strange occurrences and spirit voices. For many contemporary audiences, these visions might seem like something out of the past, or perhaps a movie, rather than a living belief system. For the past 20 years, American photographer Shannon Taggart has explored modern spiritualism, a religion whose adherents believe in communication with the dead. Her photographic series “Séance,” which was recently on view at the Albin O. Kuhn Gallery at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, provides a window into this often misunderstood religion. As a curator and art historian who has researched apparition photographs...
NASA prepares to launch the James Webb Space Telescope

A long-awaited telescope is finally ready to launch into space. Named after a former NASA administrator, the James Webb Space Telescope is bigger and more powerful than the iconic Hubble Space Telescope. This new telescope has been in the works for decades, and tomorrow morning at 7:20 Eastern time, it's scheduled to blast off. NPR's Joe Palca is here for a preview of tomorrow's launch activities. Hi, Joe.
