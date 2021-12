4,000 flights have been delayed or canceled throughout the U.S. on Sunday (December 26th) during the current COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. According to Flight Aware, over 1,100 flights that were entering, departing or flying within the U.S. were canceled. Passengers of more than 3,500 also experienced delays as they took to the airports following Christmas Day festivities. However, over 12,000 flights globally are also on the delay list.

