White House dismissess notion of Trump vaccine outreach partnership

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tamped down speculation Thursday that President Joe Biden might launch a "partnership" with former President Donald Trump to promote coronavirus vaccines and boosters.

Psaki, days after praising Trump for publicly announcing that he'd received his COVID-19 booster, said that the White House had not been in contact with Trump's team on the issue but expressed thanks for Trump calling on his supporters to get boosted.

"That's an important message for anyone to hear. This is not a partisan issue. This is about saving lives, communicating accurate information, pushing back against inaccurate information," she stated. "And in this particular case, the former president did that."

However, when pressed in a follow-up on whether or not Biden would actually consider bringing in Trump for an official event, Psaki explained that the White House doesn't "think it requires a partnership."

"The former president being out there and stating what is factually accurate about the efficacy of vaccines, of getting boosted, which he recently did, of course, is a good thing," she continued. "It's a good thing to have a range of voices out there. Democrats, Republicans, independents, celebrities, noncelebrities, whomever people will be listening to out in the country."

She added that the administration still believes "that the most effective voices are local voices, local people."

"That's who everybody listens to," Psaki claimed. "People in their community. Your neighbor, your friend, your cousin, your pediatrician, but certainly, we would applaud, and have, the former president's comments."

You can watch Psaki's entire Thursday briefing below.

