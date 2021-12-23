ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Dear Santa: Walla Wallans collect letters for the big elf himself

This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction (or clarification). Santa can’t miss his personal mailbox now perched at 221 Whitman St. in Walla Walla. Jeff Strickler and his partner Rochelle Short relay hundreds of local children’s letters addressed to Santa Claus, the big...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Galion Inquirer

Dear Santa: Kids at Galion Primary School pen letters to Santa Claus

GALION — Kids writing letters to Santa Claus is a tradition that dates back more than 150 years in the United States. Children penning letters to Jolly Old St. Nick proclaiming their goodness over the course of the year and then making their requests for gifts and other favors can be traced back to the post-Civil War period, according to a feature story written by Alex Palmer that appeared in the Dec. 3, 2015, edition of Smithsonian Magazine.
GALION, OH
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Dear Frankie

Dear Frankie, I was thrilled when my mom told me that our family would be living on a sailboat for a week over the Christmas holiday. I couldn’t wait to get to the park to tell my friends. Several of them had also gone sailing. They said they loved being out on the water, far from anywhere, and hanging out just with their family.
LIFESTYLE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dear Santa: Letters mention gifts for mom and more

With Jack Frost nipping at noses and the jingle of sleigh bells filling the air, the Standard Journal once again is hoping to inject a little holiday spirit into the season with its annual letters to Santa Claus. Children from across Polk County have spent hours (or maybe just a...
POLK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Newspapers
Kankakee Daily Journal

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Dear Santa, send briefcase

On Thanksgiving, I went to my dad’s and stepmom’s house for dinner. Because of her love for Christmas, Tammy already had the house decorated for the December festivities. When throwing my purse in the laundry room, my eye caught a decoration with familiar handwriting. It was a paper stocking glued to green construction paper with the note: “Dear Santa, Please bring a briefcase. Love Taylor L.”
LIFESTYLE
Longboat Observer

Dear Santa, don't forget Lakewood Ranch and east Bradenton area

With Christmas upon us, students at East County schools made sure their letters to Santa were in the mail. Their requests, however, weren't just about presents for themselves. Some were hoping could spread Christmas cheer with others. Teachers from William H. Bashaw, Gene Witt and Robert E. Willis elementary schools...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
outdoorchannelplus.com

'Dear Santa …' Find Out What Some Firearms News Writers Want for Christmas!

Vincent DeNiro, David M. Fortier, Paul Scarlata, Will Dabbs, and Rikk Rambo share which items they want most for Christmas this year. If the staff of Firearms News could ask Santa for anything this holiday season, what do you think they would ask for?. What does Editor-in-Chief Vincent DeNiro want...
LIFESTYLE
thewashingtondailynews.com

DEAR SANTA: Beaufort County kids share Christmas wishes in letters

Students from Beaufort County schools shared some of their dearest wishes with Santa Claus this month. After a stopover at the offices of the Washington Daily News, the letters were packaged with care and sent to the North Pole. To view letters to Santa from kids throughout the county, click on the links below.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
csl.edu

Dear alumni

The Savior of the nations has come! God’s promise — that through Abraham’s seed, all of the families of the earth would be blessed — has been fulfilled! Likewise His promise through Isaiah: “The LORD will rise upon you, and his glory will be seen upon you. And nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising” (Is. 60:2–3 ESV).
RELIGION
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy