Bubble Lounge Podcast Celebrates Three Years

 5 days ago

The Bubble Lounge podcast recently celebrated its...

Podcast EP 219 – The 2021 Year End Show

Andy and Danny are joined by longtime friend Doug Veliky, part time beer content creator, full time Chief Strategy Officer at Revolution Brewing where we take a look back at the year in beer. Items of discussion include:. – "Act 1 of COVID" behind us. – The state...
DRINKS
The Empire Podcast 500th Episode Celebration: Tickets On Sale Now

Almost 10 years ago, several giggling idiots gathered in a podbooth to talk about films. There was news. There were reviews. There was lots and lots of nonsense. And so, the Empire Podcast was born!. As we approach our 10 year pod-iversary, the countdown to our 500th (yes! We've invaded...
MOVIES
Ring in the New Year with 'The Marx Brothers Council Podcast'

Nostalgia writer Nick Thomas of Tinseltown Talks introduces readers to "The Marx Brothers Council Podcast," highlighting the old-time comic partnership that people either love or hate. It's a personal resolution I observe every January: celebrating the New Year with duck soup, animal crackers and, of course, the cocoanuts....
MOVIES
Podcast: Things to do through the end of the year

There are three weekends left in 2021, which means the annual holiday events season is in full gear on the North Fork. Tune into this week's northforker Weekend podcast to hear staffers Grant Parpan, Michelina DaFonte, Tara Smith and Lee Meyer chat about weekend happenings and events worth checking out on the North Fork through Jan. 1, from New Year's Day hikes to chocolate tastings and dinner theater.
LIFESTYLE
#Glitterville Pop
This year, podcasts showed up with a vengeance on TV

In the new Chucky series on SyFy, one of the show's main characters investigates a series of brutal murders by hosting a DIY true-crime podcast — a fact I found out while listening to a podcast myself. If you listen to podcasts, you may already feel like they're...
TV SERIES
PODCAST: 2021 Year-in-Review, and 2022 Predictions

Https://soundcloud.com/doorcountypulse/2021-year-in-review?si=3b8e90611cad4581a2a2db272a8b5a5e&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. Before the Year in Review issue of the Peninsula Pulse is available this week, Andrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen Jr. sit down to go over the biggest stories from the year. Topics of discussion include: How restaurants navigated the labor shortage, steps forward on internet access and affordable housing, an ambitious year in theater, and much more. Plus, our predictions on what 2022 has in store.
HOUSING
Sting Brought the Hits to Celebrate the Echo Lounge & Music Hall's Grand Opening

Sting, as the kids say, understood the assignment. The multi-platinum pop superstar was on hand Tuesday night for the official "grand opening" of the new Echo Lounge & Music Hall, the venue opened in partnership between Mark Cuban (in attendance Tuesday) and Live Nation that's been up and running for about five weeks.
DALLAS, TX
NXpress Nintendo Podcast 263: Game of the Year Extravaganza!

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill celebrate the gaming community's most cherished holiday tradition: deciding which game is the year's best. Although the gang may or may not have played any of the year's biggest releases, that doesn't stop them from running down Goomba Stomp's two-part Game of the Year list. The hosts walk through each one of this year's 30 winners, ranging from indie darlings like Loop Hero to triple-A megahits like Resident Evil Village. This conversation goes so in-depth, we had to split it into two segments!
VIDEO GAMES
A Spirited Conversation: Pop into the new year with these Bubbly options

What a year! We thought last year was crazy, but the recovery year was just as crazy. The recovery has been bumpy, sometimes confusing and many adjustments were made. Shortages, vaccines and continued virtual communication and work became, and still are, a reality. When I was preparing to teach our...
MUSIC
GOTY 2021 Podcast Day Three: Best multiplayer, Best new character

We're getting closer to the big story discussions, but in a year that's been incredible for multiplayer, with the return of Halo and all manner of co-op experiences, what wins best multiplayer? Best new character has a lot of entries, but any we can all agree on?. Download...
VIDEO GAMES
Stateside Podcast: The year in music from Michigan

Through another tough year of pandemic, musicians in Michigan are still releasing some brilliant art. Today, "Songs from the Trail" hosts Jackson Smith and Steve Girbach take a moment away from their WVBI program to share with April their favorite releases from Michigan musicians in 2021. Artists include: The Accidentals,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. "Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual," Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. "I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry's family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all."
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was "Happy Days." As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, "spinoff" shows were developed from the original. "Happy Days" spawned "Mork and Mindy" (making a star of Robin Williams) and "Laverne and Shirley." Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy's (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, "Carmine 'The Big Ragu' Ragusa." He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah Gives Look at Her Family Enjoying Holiday 'Traditions'

December's a busy time of year for "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Daniela Ruah, who celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas with her family. Ruah is of both Portuguese and Jewish descent, so every year she celebrates Hannukah with her husband and two kids. Her husband, David Olsen, traditionally celebrates Christmas, so the two go all-in on both holidays every year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

