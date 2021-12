Bronx NP Diaz Jr. Lights His Last Bronx Borough Christmas Tree as BP. It was a cool Thursday evening at Joyce Kilmer Park opposite the Bronx Courthouse, but it would be the last Christmas Tree there that current term-limited Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. would light as the BP. A beautiful tree with over one thousand lights on it, but before there would be some entertainment thanks to LAX96.3 radio, and the NYPD La Jara band and singers.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO