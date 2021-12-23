ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

BMW iX xDrive50 gets EPA rating – Up to 324 miles

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMWBLOG
BMWBLOG
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BMW of North America just announced the EPA rating for its flagship BMW iX models. According to a press release, the BMW iX xDrive50 has an EPA rating of 324 miles with 20-inch wheels, 305-miles with 21-inch wheels and 315 miles with 22-inch wheels. The MSRP starts at 83,200 plus $995...

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Kia EV6 Officially Gets 310 Miles of Range

Kia's first dedicated all-electric model will be able to go 310 miles on a full charge, according to official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) figures released this week. The new EV6 is an all-electric CUV that will be available in different versions. The long-range models will use a 77.4-kWh battery and rear-wheel drive to get the maximum range of 310 miles, while the all-wheel-drive version with the same size pack will go 274 miles. A version with a smaller pack, 58 kWh, will get 232 miles of range.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Bringing Cheapest SUV To America

Automakers often tailor their product lines for various markets. Numerous vehicles sold in the US aren't sold elsewhere in the world, and likewise, we often don't get certain models sold in Europe, Asia, or Africa. Typically, luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW have a fairly global product lineup where only a model here or there doesn't get released in a certain market, like the BMW 128ti hot hatch not being sold in the USA. Mercedes is generally pretty good at offering a standardized lineup, but for some time now, the brand's cheapest SUV offering has been the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. That could be set to change, however, as CarBuzz has uncovered a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the GLA 200, indicating that the more affordable SUV could be US-bound.
CARS
BMWBLOG

Chip Crisis: BMW iDrive controller without touch in some European models

Another BMW feature falls victim to the global chip crisis. According to BimmerToday, the iDrive controller with the touch function will not be available for some vehicles delivered in the upcoming weeks and months. The normal iDrive controller will lack the ability to entering data with a swipe of a finger on the touch surface which, of course, has been a convenient feature for BMW customers.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sapphire Black#Mineral White#Phytonic Blue Metallic
BMW BLOG

Video: Tesla Model 3 Gets Stranded, BMW X5 xDrive45e Saves It

It may seem virtually impossible, if you’re to listen to all the Tesla fans out there, but even a Model 3 can run out of battery when you least expect it. That’s what happened to one unlucky owner who found himself somewhere in the middle of nowhere, at freezing temperatures, with zero charge left and no phone signal. What do you do in such situations? Well, luckily, the guys from Out of Spec Studios were around, testing the BMW X5 xDrive45e and they gave him a hand.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Is the Cheaper BMW iX xDrive40 the One to Buy?

At the moment, the BMW iX comes in two flavors; xDrive 50 and xDrive 40. The ’50 comes with the big power and performance, with 516 horsepower and 0-60 mph in just over four seconds. As exciting as that may sound, the less powerful, smaller battery, less expensive BMW iX xDrive40 might be the better one to buy.
CARS
BMWBLOG

Which to Buy: BMW X7 M50i or Range Rover P530?

Jaguar Land Rover made big headlines with its recent launch of the all-new Range Rover. While it might not look all that different from the previous-gen Range Rover, this new one is entirely different, from the ground up. However, one of the biggest changes to the big Range is its top-spec engine. No longer is the big-boy Range Rover powered by a 5.0 liter supercharged Jaguar V8. Instead, it gets a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 from BMW. The very same V8, in fact, as the BMW X7 M50i.
BUYING CARS
BMWBLOG

BMW M140i with stage 3 kit pumps out 550 horsepower on the dyno

Gone but not forgotten, the BMW M140i is still among the most exciting hot hatches thanks to its rear-wheel-drive nature combined with an inline-six engine all wrapped up in a compact package. The M135i that came after it is not exactly a direct replacement, having switched to a FWD platform while losing two of its cylinders and going with transversely instead of longitudinally mounted powertrains. It’s the reason why the old 1er is still getting a lot of attention, especially the M Performance version.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Green Car Reports

BMW iX and i4 get official EPA ratings: Both EVs top 300 miles of range in at least some versions

BMW has confirmed EPA range ratings for the i4 sedan and iX crossover SUV, mostly hitting the automaker's targets. In xDrive50 dual-motor all-wheel drive launch guise, the iX achieves an EPA range of 324 miles with 20-inch wheels, 315 miles with 22-inch wheels, and 305 miles with 21-inch wheels, BMW confirmed in an updated press kit for the the vehicle.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW wishes us Merry iX-mas with electric SUV carrying Christmas tree

It’s safe to say BMW is already in a festive mood as aside from presenting its Christmas Film earlier today, it also has some special images to share in that regard. Dressed for the occasion in Aventurine Red, the iX was tasked to carry this year’s Christmas tree on top of its roof. Featured here is the base iX xdrive40 version, which isn’t currently available in the United States but could arrive soon as reports state it will be launched in North America as early as March 2022.
CARS
TechCrunch

The entry-level 2022 Polestar 2 will have an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles

That puts the FWD model in the company of vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Model 3. With the entry-level models of those two cars, you can expect 249 miles and 263 miles of range, respectively. That’s not bad given the Polestar 2’s $47,200 starting price, but not nearly as good as the 303 miles of EPA-rated range Hyundai will offer with the $44,875 version of its Ioniq 5.
CARS
electrek.co

2022 single motor Polestar 2 receives impressive 270-mile EPA range

Swedish EV automaker Polestar has shared an official EPA range of 270 miles for its long-range, single motor Polestar 2 sedan, the company’s longest range to date. This is a huge jump compared to previous versions of the Polestar 2, and is joined by OTA updates for the dual motor version as well.
CARS
BMW BLOG

2023 BMW iX M60 allegedly has 611 hp and over 350 miles of range

After months of rumors, BMW finally confirmed plans for an iX M60 earlier this month when it announced the high-performance electric SUV is heading to CES in Las Vegas. Technical specifications were not disclosed at that point, but we all assumed it would easily outpunch the xDrive50 with its 516 horsepower good for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds or 4.4s for the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) run.
CARS
BMWBLOG

BMW i4 EPA Range: eDrive40 301 miles and M50 270 miles

The U.S. EPA rating for the BMW i4 electric gran coupe is now in. According to a press release, the BMW i4 eDrive40 has an EPA range of 301 miles when equipped with 18-inch wheels and 282 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels. The more powerful and M-tuned BMW i4 M50 is rated on the EPA range at 270 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels and 227 miles when equipped with 20-inch wheels. The MSRP is $55,400 for eDrive40 and $65,900 for M50. Plus $995 Destination. U.S. market launch is expected in Q1 of 2022.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: Rory Reid shares thoughts on BMW iX xDrive50

Rory Reid is one of the brighter upcoming stars in the automotive journalism field and is now starring in the Fifth Gear show, after a short stint at Top Gear. Today, he’s here to share is views on the new BMW iX. The technological flagship of BMW visited the AutoTrader team and Rory was in charge of reviewing it. This time though we’re looking at the xDrive50 model, not the xDrive40 we checked out yesterday. This is the top of the range version right now, while we’re waiting for the M60 to show up next year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i First Test: Small Changes, Decent Gains

The last time we drove the third-gen BMW X3, we were a bit disappointed with its cabin design, technology, and overall position in the segment. The 2022 BMW X3 is trying to change that with its midcycle update, which involves a moderate improvement to its interior and exterior design, plus the addition of more up-to-date technology. Are these changes enough to impact its impression among our staff?
CARS
BMW BLOG

858 miles BMW M3 E92 in Interlagos Blue up for sale

Among BMW enthusiasts, there’s one car that’s growing in popularity on the used market — the E92 M3. While the E92 M3 was always a popular car, it’s become increasingly in-demand over the past couple of years. Its combination of near-perfect looks, a free-breathing V8 engine, and old-school BMW feel make it highly desirable among enthusiasts who prefer purer Bimmers. If that sounds like you, and you want to get yourself into an E92 M3, check out this stunning, like-new example from EAG.
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW iX xDrive40 reviewed by What Car?

The BMW iX is only the second car developed by the Bavarian brand to be an electric model from the ground up. Following in the footsteps of the i3 might seem like a breeze, but the original electric hatch was and still is a bold model, with an innovative approach. The iX shares those attributes and comes with the best tech BMW has to offer today, at least according to this new review by What Car?.
CARS
BMWBLOG

BMW iX3 recalled in China because poor welding causes loss of power

Made exclusively in China, BMW iX3 has a somewhat interesting story to tell since it was introduced last year and has already received a facelift. In addition, it’s a crossover without even the option of xDrive as it’s only available with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels. The company had planned to bring it to the United States but ultimately changed its mind, with some saying its limited range and lack of AWD would’ve hampered sales.
CARS
BMWBLOG

BMWBLOG

Chicago, IL
28
Followers
30
Post
140
Views
ABOUT

BMWBLOG brings you the latest news, reviews, photos and videos of BMW cars

 https://www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy