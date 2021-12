A grant will fund construction of a new neighborhood park at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Knox Street, as shown. The California State Department of Parks and Recreation has awarded the City of Madera $1,990,000 to fund the development of “Olive Park,” a new community-crafted neighborhood park that will be located at the southwest corner of Olive Avenue and Knox Street, on a 0.48-acre city-owned parcel acquired as part of the recently completed Olive Avenue street widening project.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO