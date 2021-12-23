ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Major COVID-19 Developments for Dolphins-Saints Game

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

As the Miami Dolphins continued their preparations for their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, there were a couple of major COVID-related developments Thursday.

One was the return of Dolphins rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland to practice, obviously great news for Miami after he missed the 31-24 victory against the New York Jets last weekend.

The other actually was even more significant, the news that Saints starting quarterback Taysom Hill would be joining backup Trevor Siemian on the COVID-19 list, putting rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book in line to make his first NFL start Monday night.

Actually, it would be Book's first NFL action and he would become the Saints' fourth starting quarterback this season after Jameis Winston, Hill and Siemian.

Book will become the fourth rookie quarterback the Dolphins have faced this season, following Mac Jones in Week 1, Trevor Lawrence in Week 6 and Zach Wilson in Week 15 last Sunday.

It's also going to be the fourth time in five games the Dolphins will face a team starting a QB other than its opening-day starter (Joe Flacco, Cam Newton and Mike Glennon were the first three).

Ironically, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores coached Book at the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Book was the ninth of the 10 quarterbacks selected in the 2021 draft, one of four taken beyond the first round.

This was the NFL.com scouting report on Book from Lance Zierlein: "Notre Dame's winningest quarterback brings plenty of leadership and overall intangibles with him. He has big game experience in his background, too. However, his size and arm strength fall below NFL standards and there isn't anything in his game that he can really hang his hat on that counters those issues. He makes receivers work too hard for the catch and was dreadful throwing outside the numbers in 2020. He's effective in RPO calls. He also does a nice job of feeling pocket pressure and sliding around it or getting outside the pocket to make plays. He's a capable runner and a plus athlete but doesn't have the necessary play traits to make a splash in the NFL."

Hill's absence from the game eliminates an interesting sub-plots, the quarterback battle between he and Tua Tagovailoa in light of NBC analyst Chris Simms' much-debated comments that Hill was the better quarterback.

From a Dolphins defensive standpoint, the biggest change will involve not having to worry about Hill's running ability, which probably is what he does as a quarterback.

While the Saints offense doesn't figure to be as effective with a rookie making his first NFL start, it's the Saints defense that always figured to give the Dolphins its biggest challenge Monday night and that certainly hasn't changed.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins add two more to the COVID list on Sunday before matchup with the Saints

Heading into their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins are adding two more offensive players to the reserve/COVID list. Wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley will miss the game after being placed on the list Sunday afternoon. The two join cornerback Justin Coleman, linebacker Duke Riley, center Greg Mancz, guard Robert Jones, tight end Cethan Carter, and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (IR) as players with COVID-19.
NFL
247Sports

Live Game Thread: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints featuring 3 former Canes

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints featuring three former Hurricanes on Monday (8:15 p.m., ESPN). The Miami Dolphins (7-7) enter the game on a six-game winning streak, the second-longest active streak in the NFL, and have put themselves in the AFC playoff chase where they have an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs according to the latest projection by FiveThirtyEight. A win over the Saints (7-7) would increase the percentage to 32. The Dolphins can secure a spot by winning their last three games in the new 17-game schedule with seven teams making the playoffs. The Dolphins are currently a 1/2 game behind the Ravens (8-7) for the final spot. The Saints are also in the playoff picture, a 1/2 game behind the 49ers (8-7) and Eagles (8-7) for the final two spots, but have a 53-percent chance of making the postseason.
NFL
NOLA.com

3 Saints players questionable for Monday's game vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints did not practice Saturday because of the Christmas holiday, but starting left tackle Terron Armstead was estimated to be limited with his knee injury — a sign of progress compared to Friday. With Armstead trending in the right direction, he was officially designated as questionable...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Trevor Lawrence
AllDolphins

Breaking Down the Christmas Eve Roster Moves

Even though Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland will be back against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, the Miami Dolphins have decided to once again use veteran Tommylee Lewis as their return specialist for the game at the Superdome. In one of the four moves the team announced Friday afternoon,...
NFL
AllDolphins

Final Week 16 Injury Report ... And What It Means

While the Miami Dolphins still are dealing with COVID-19 issues, their final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints was as good as it possibly could be. What it means is that the Dolphins coaches will be faced with some roster decisions at a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New Orleans Saints#Covid#Siemian#Nfl Com#Rpo
NOLA.com

How do the Saints game plan when so many have COVID-19? 'It’s definitely like musical chairs'

It’s been one thing after another for the New Orleans Saints this season. The Hurricane Ida displacement. Season-ending injuries to receiver Michael Thomas, kicker Wil Lutz and quarterback Jameis Winston. The first COVID outbreak that sidelined nearly half the assistant coaches. The five-game losing streak. Plenty of other injuries, like the ones to both starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Having Sean Payton miss last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
AllDolphins

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Saints Week 16 Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-7) vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (7-7) DATE: Monday, Dec. 27. TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida, along the East coast of Florida, and in the New York area. Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Brian Griese (color analyst); Lisa Salters (sideline) STREAMING:...
NFL
Denver Post

Dolphins get the help they need on Sunday before Monday night game at Saints

The Miami Dolphins increased their playoff chances significantly on Sunday despite not playing. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, they landed in The Big Easy to some good news from the 1 p.m. games.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Now Control Playoff Fate

It was a very good Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, as they sat waiting for their Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. And the best news of all was this: The Dolphins control their playoff fate. The Dolphins also could move into the seventh spot in the AFC...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Place Five Players On COVID-19 List

The New Orleans Saints have placed four players on the COVID-19 list Sunday including WR Deonte Harris, DT Malcolm Roach, OT Jerald Hawkins and DB KeiVarae Russell, according to Nick Underhill. Jeff Duncan adds that Saints LB Kwon Alexander has tested positive and will be placed on the COVID-19 list.
NFL
Yardbarker

More COVID-19 Issues Before Saints Game

The COVID-19 hits just keep coming for the Miami Dolphins, though they still will be nowhere near as impact for their Monday night game as their opponents, the New Orleans Saints,. Wide receiver Albert Wilson and guard Solomon Kindley became the latest Dolphins players to be put on the Reserve/COVID-19...
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins control their destiny: Breaking down AFC playoff picture ahead of Saints game

Dolphins fans were treated to a late Christmas gift Sunday, as the team’s playoff chances got a major boost from the outcome of multiple games. The team’s odds for a postseason berth increased to 18 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, after losses by the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Dolphins: Our staff makes its picks for Monday's game vs. Miami

Line: Dolphins -3, according to Caesars Sportsbook. 0: The number of points the Saints allowed in last week's game and in their last outing against the Dolphins. 6: The number of games the Dolphins have won in a row, beating up on some of the NFL's worst teams with the Jets twice, the Giants, the Texans, the Panthers and the Ravens.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
212
Followers
990
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy