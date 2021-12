We never know

MYGOFLIGHT CEO Charles Schneider died following a Dec. 16, 2021, plane crash near Knoxville, Tennessee. According to a Dec. 17, 2021, post on the company’s Facebook page: “MYGOFLIGHT CEO Charles Schneider (Charlie to his friends) was in a plane crash on Dec. 16, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Charlie was traveling for business on a single-engine craft, Cirrus SR22. At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown. Charlie died this morning at UT Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. During this time of loss, the family is asking for privacy. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

