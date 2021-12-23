ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay vigilant with grain marketing over the holidays

It’s been an exciting few days for grain trade with nearby corn futures trading over the $6.00 price resistance level. Soybean futures also enjoyed a dramatic technical feat with January through August 2022 futures contracts trading over $13.00!. Fundamentally, the continuation of dryer weather in portions of South...

dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

Posted 10:31 -- March corn is down 2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 4 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 17 3/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 15 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 13 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 144.24 points and February crude oil is up $0.46 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.000 and February gold is up $3.70 per ounce. Soybeans and meal remain very firm, though below the overnight and early morning highs, while wheat continues to melt down further in a correction of recent gains. There is a not a whole lot of news driving the wheat losses. The corn, soybean and meal markets remain extremely overbought.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Weekly Grain Movement: Corn shipments remain steady

Soybean futures prices in Chicago steadily pushed higher this morning, fueled largely by hot and dry forecasts in South America during peak crop development. But USDA branch of the Federal Grain Inspection Service’s weekly Grains Inspected and/or Weighed for Export report released this morning added a bit more fuel to the rally.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Higher Heading into Christmas

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
MARKETS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grains, oilseeds buoyed by broader market, commercials

Grains, oilseeds buoyed by broader market, commercials. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying, with some help from the broader market. End user demand for soybeans and soybean products continues to be strong and crush margins are very positive. That’s helping to cancel out some of the concerns over the export pace. The USDA’s weekly export sales report is out Thursday morning at 8:30 Eastern/7:30 Central. Soybean meal and oil were also supported by commercial buying and the trade in the broader market. According to reports from South America, soybean conditions are declining in Brazil’s state of Parana due to hot, dry weather, consistent with La Nina, with that weather also causing some stress to soybeans in Argentina and Paraguay. Conditions in other areas of Brazil are generally favorable. CONAB’s next guess for Brazil is out January 11th, with updated USDA projections on the 12th, in addition to the first “official” 2021 U.S. production totals for beans and corn.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

2021 grain marketing reflections

As we approach the end of one year, it is good to reflect on what has transpired over the last twelve months while at the same time look forward to the next year with the hopes and challenges that are on the horizon. To start off, let’s reflect on what...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Seeing Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Markets Plummet; Corn Rejected at Resistance Again

In a totally risk-off day for grain, wheat led the way lower, with Kansas City and Chicago plunging to 25- to 30-cent losses. There is no apparent news to drive this weakness, but I would assume funds are letting go of their longs; some suggest index fund selling. World veg oil markets tanked early, but soybean oil reversed early losses to close higher.
AGRICULTURE
mesabitribune.com

Market tells farmers not to store grain

Farmers are seeing good commodity prices this winter and a market that is telling them to sell now rather than storing their crop, but high input prices for next year’s crop are complicating the decision whether to sell. “We have a lot of balls in the air,” says Don...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mostly Lower Early

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 3 cents, and March KC wheat is down 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early on Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are down, with European markets higher and Asian markets mostly lower. The bond market is higher. The market is still reacting to better-than-expected rains over the weekend in Argentina and parts of southern Brazil, with a warmer and drier outlook for the next 10 days.
MARKETS
beef2live.com

First-Half 2018 Forecasts for Red Meat, Poultry, Eggs, and Milk

First-Half 2018 Forecasts for Red Meat, Poultry, Eggs, and Milk Show Mostly Year-Over-Year Production Increases with Lower Prices. The figure below shows percentage changes of USDA production and price forecasts for red meats, poultry, eggs and milk, for the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017. With the exception of lamb and eggs, larger year-over-year product supplies are accompanied by lower prices. For cattle, higher second-half 2017 cattle placements are expected to lead to higher first-half 2018 fed cattle marketings and seasonally higher (+5.1 percent) beef production. First-half 2018 cattle prices are expected to be 7. 3 percent below prices in the first-half of 2017. Higher first-half 2018 pork production (+4.3 percent) derives mostly from expected higher second-half 2017 pig crops. Consequently, hog prices are expected to fall 2.4 percent below those in the first half of 2017. For broilers, expected higher producer returns drive relatively small production increases. First-half broiler prices are forecast to decline by 6.8 percent. For turkeys, a modest recovery in domestic demand and exports drives small increases in production (+0.24 percent), but low prices continue to underscore the slow pace of demand recovery relative to supply levels.First-half 2018 turkey prices are expected to fall by 9.8 percent. Milk production in the first half of 2018 is forecast to increase over the first half of 2017 by 1.6 percent. Although milk prices are expected to decline from 2017 to 2018, relatively low feed prices are expected to encourage expansion of the milk cow herd and greater yield per cow, although at a slower rate than forecast last month.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Beef Production Revised Lower on Lighter Dressed Weights

Beef Production Revised Lower on Lighter Dressed Weights. According to the latest NASS Livestock Slaughter report, commercial production for April 2018 was up 7.8 percent from a year ago to 2.1 billion pounds, pushing year-to-date production levels up 3.8 percent to 8.6 billion pounds. Packers slaughtered 2.6 million head of cattle, 7 percent above April 2017, but the increase in part reflects 1 more weekday of slaughter in April this year. However, the report also indicated that the average cattle dressed weight dropped 13 pounds from March to April to 806 pounds, a 1.6-percent decline. This is a similar month-to-month percentage drop for the same period in 2016 and 2017, but it is steeper than the 5-year average.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why This Cannabis Stock Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Since 2017, IIPR has delivered a 71% return on an annualized basis. The company has increased dividends 15 times. IIPR's growth potential and dividend return make it a top buy. Over the past decade, the rise of the cannabis industry has created a lot of wealth for investors. Those who...
STOCKS

