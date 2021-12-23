Stay vigilant with grain marketing over the holidays

First-Half 2018 Forecasts for Red Meat, Poultry, Eggs, and Milk Show Mostly Year-Over-Year Production Increases with Lower Prices. The figure below shows percentage changes of USDA production and price forecasts for red meats, poultry, eggs and milk, for the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017. With the exception of lamb and eggs, larger year-over-year product supplies are accompanied by lower prices. For cattle, higher second-half 2017 cattle placements are expected to lead to higher first-half 2018 fed cattle marketings and seasonally higher (+5.1 percent) beef production. First-half 2018 cattle prices are expected to be 7. 3 percent below prices in the first-half of 2017. Higher first-half 2018 pork production (+4.3 percent) derives mostly from expected higher second-half 2017 pig crops. Consequently, hog prices are expected to fall 2.4 percent below those in the first half of 2017. For broilers, expected higher producer returns drive relatively small production increases. First-half broiler prices are forecast to decline by 6.8 percent. For turkeys, a modest recovery in domestic demand and exports drives small increases in production (+0.24 percent), but low prices continue to underscore the slow pace of demand recovery relative to supply levels.First-half 2018 turkey prices are expected to fall by 9.8 percent. Milk production in the first half of 2018 is forecast to increase over the first half of 2017 by 1.6 percent. Although milk prices are expected to decline from 2017 to 2018, relatively low feed prices are expected to encourage expansion of the milk cow herd and greater yield per cow, although at a slower rate than forecast last month.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO