Comprehensive Plan Draft Available for Review & Comment

Recommendations for New York City to advance a collaborative, community-based comprehensive planning framework. Towards Comprehensive Planning: Moving Beyond Our Comfort Zone examines how a comprehensive plan can be a vehicle for confronting and rectifying past inequities while combating the challenges we face today. This policy brief frames the debate by defining comprehensive planning, articulating why New York City needs to embrace comprehensive planning at this pivotal moment, providing an overview of lessons learned from other cities, and presenting recommendations the City must take to move New York City towards a comprehensive planning framework.
Comments / 0