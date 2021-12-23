Comprehensive Plan Draft Available for Review & Comment

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Caribou & Pioneer Mining Plan of Operations, which would authorize continued excavation and processing of material from the existing adit using a portable wash plant and water from the mine portal and adjacent creek; use of an existing foot trail; and residential occupancy on an established camp area, with a gated road and carport type cover. The site is located upslope from the North Fork Feather River and Crablouse Ravine, approximately seven to eight miles up Caribou Road from Highway 70 in Plumas County, CA. The Draft Environmental Assessment is available for review on-line at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60083.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO