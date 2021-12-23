ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Comprehensive Plan Draft Available for Review & Comment

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Cedar Hill Next is a Comprehensive Plan update project...

cedarhill.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Comments on draft of Bronson Parks and Rec Master Plan being accepted

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – After a one month community survey was conducted, a draft of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the City of Bronson has been created and comments are now being accepted. Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman told the Bronson City Council on Monday night that...
BRONSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Government
DFW Community News

City Council Workshop - Canceled

Event date: December 28, 2021 Event Time: 06:00 PM - 11:59 PM Location: 305 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013 Description: The Workshop scheduled for December 28 has been canceled. The next Workshop is... Continue on to full article...
ALLEN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet council approves contract for city comprehensive plan

The Burnet City Council on Dec. 14 authorized entering a $252,368 professional services agreement contract with Freese and Nichols Inc. for a new comprehensive plan. “Obviously, with the growth that’s coming our direction, this is one of the most important things we need to do to plan for the future of our community,” City Manager David Vaughn said during the council meeting Tuesday.
BURNET, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Hill Next
Plumas County News

Opportunity To Comment, Caribou & Pioneer Mining Plan of Operations

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Caribou & Pioneer Mining Plan of Operations, which would authorize continued excavation and processing of material from the existing adit using a portable wash plant and water from the mine portal and adjacent creek; use of an existing foot trail; and residential occupancy on an established camp area, with a gated road and carport type cover. The site is located upslope from the North Fork Feather River and Crablouse Ravine, approximately seven to eight miles up Caribou Road from Highway 70 in Plumas County, CA. The Draft Environmental Assessment is available for review on-line at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60083.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) Now Available for Review for Nordic Aquafarms Project

The County of Humboldt has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the Nordic Aquafarms California, LLC – Coastal Development Permit and Special Permit application (Case Number PLN-2020-16698). The land-based aquaculture facility is located in the Samoa area, east of Vance Avenue, approximately 2,000 feet north from the intersection of Vance Avenue and Bay Street, on the property known as 364 Vance Avenue (Assessor Parcel Number 401-112-021). Water intakes are located approximately one-half mile apart along the Samoa Channel in Humboldt Bay at the Redwood Marine Terminal II (RMT II) Dock and Red Tank Dock (Assessor Parcel Number 401-112-014 and 401-031-040).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mas.org

Towards Comprehensive Planning: Moving Beyond Our Comfort Zone

Recommendations for New York City to advance a collaborative, community-based comprehensive planning framework. Towards Comprehensive Planning: Moving Beyond Our Comfort Zone examines how a comprehensive plan can be a vehicle for confronting and rectifying past inequities while combating the challenges we face today. This policy brief frames the debate by defining comprehensive planning, articulating why New York City needs to embrace comprehensive planning at this pivotal moment, providing an overview of lessons learned from other cities, and presenting recommendations the City must take to move New York City towards a comprehensive planning framework.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sandiegocountynews.com

San Diego City Council adopts comprehensive Climate Resiliency plan

San Diego, CA–The San Diego City Council Tuesday adopted the city’s first-ever climate adaptation and resiliency plan designed to address the effects of climate change in the region. The plan, titled Climate Resilient SD, provides strategies to prepare, respond and recover from potential climate change hazards, as well...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Killeen: City wants public feedback on Comprehensive Plan

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The city of Killeen is holding a series of workshops this week to get more feedback and suggestions on the future. “The city’s job and our job is to lay out the vision and the framework, but we’re also going to challenge everybody in the community to be part of implementation as well,” said Kevin Shepherd, President, Verdunity.
KILLEEN, TX
DFW Community News

Planning & Zoning Meeting

Planning and Zoning Commission meetings occur on the third Tuesday of each month. Meetings will be canceled if there are no cases for the Planning and Zoning Commission to consider. Agendas will be... Continue on to full article...
POLITICS
DFW Community News

Legislative update: 3/26/2021

3/26/21 Austin Spring has arrived and we re half-way through the 87 th session of the Texas Legislature. But legislators are not forgetting the weather-related power outages last month. The House will... Continue on to full article...
POLITICS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy