New ‘Sonic 2′ Teaser Is A Parody Of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Paramount Pictures has released a new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and if you're a fan of The Matrix, you're in for a treat. The 30 second-long clip is a lighthearted parody of The Matrix Resurrections, which hit theaters earlier this week. The preview opens with The Matrix's...

