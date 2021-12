As police brutality has once again become a powder-keg issue in recent years, depiction of police in films and TV is coming under the microscope as well. One of the most controversial cop figures in movie history is Clint Eastwood's iconic Harry Callahan in "Dirty Harry." There are many reasons they call him Dirty Harry, one being he does any "dirty job" that comes his way. It's a moniker that suits a character who doesn't mind getting messy with his morals. In the film, Callahan tracks down a sadistic criminal known as the Scorpio Killer, who shoots innocent people from rooftops. Callahan, to the chagrin of his department and the mayor, doesn't mind bending any legal and moral line he can to bring Scorpio to justice.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO