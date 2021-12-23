Quick thoughts: On to Week 16

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Considering their specific injuries, running back is a need now, isn't it?. This is a legitimate question – and yes, it's perhaps the No. 1 concern in the wake of the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday afternoon. That's because running back James Robinson sustained a torn Achilles in the first quarter, an injury Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell confirmed immediately following the game. A torn Achilles isn't good for any player, particularly a running back. Does it put his 2022 season in jeopardy? Not necessarily. The concern is whether Robinson will return to pre-injury form. That's the same concern rookie running back/wide receiver Travis Etienne faces following a season-ending Lis Franc injury sustained in training camp in August. Those injuries don't necessarily mean the players won't return to the previous form. But both now must prove they can get back to that form and it makes running back an area to watch during the offseason. Stay tuned on this one.
