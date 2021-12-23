ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick thoughts: On to Week 16

By John Oehser, Brian Sexton, Ashlyn Sullivan
Jaguars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan with quick thoughts as the Jaguars prepare to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday. Oehser …. Do not sit the quarterback. Talk among Jaguars observers is...

www.jaguars.com

Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Merry Krimma

JACKSONVILLE – Merry Krimma. Shad gives you the power to do one thing to turn this ship around - what do you do?. First answer: "Hire the right guy." Because that is vaguer than is ideal, I'll specify and say I'm leaning toward the idea of hiring a former head coach who has had some success at the NFL level. It seems the Jaguars need a head coach in whom the players can believe – and who understands how to run a professional organization, and who understands how to communicate with professional players. Former Indianapolis Colts/Detroit Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson make a lot of sense. Both have coached in Super Bowls and both have been around big-time quarterbacks. I don't know all the candidates. There undoubtedly are other candidates with different backgrounds who can be successful in the right circumstances, but those two both would be good choices.
Jaguars.com

Game that was: "I felt like we were clicking…"

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The result was disappointing and familiar. But there positive moments that led to that result – and Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence liked some of what he saw there on Sunday afternoon. In particular, there were moments to like on the game's final drive.
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Never quit

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Considering their specific injuries, running back is a need now, isn't it?. This is a legitimate question – and yes, it's perhaps the No. 1 concern in the wake of the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday afternoon. That's because running back James Robinson sustained a torn Achilles in the first quarter, an injury Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell confirmed immediately following the game. A torn Achilles isn't good for any player, particularly a running back. Does it put his 2022 season in jeopardy? Not necessarily. The concern is whether Robinson will return to pre-injury form. That's the same concern rookie running back/wide receiver Travis Etienne faces following a season-ending Lis Franc injury sustained in training camp in August. Those injuries don't necessarily mean the players won't return to the previous form. But both now must prove they can get back to that form and it makes running back an area to watch during the offseason. Stay tuned on this one.
Jaguars.com

The Day After: Jets 26, Jaguars 21

JACKSONVILLE – A day after, senior writer John Oehser examines the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in a 2021 Week 16 game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday. 1.The Jaguars are No. 32. It's hard to believe different right now. The Jaguars are 2-13...
Urban Meyer
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars.com

Coach speak: Jets 26, Jaguars 21

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Senior writer John Oehser examines Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell's press conference following the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in a 2021 Week 16 game at MetLife Stadium Sunday. 1. Going for it. The Jaguars entered Sunday 2-12 with a six-game losing...
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Jets 26, Jaguars 21

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in a 2021 Week 16 game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. 1. Faaaaake!! The Jaguars won the toss, opted to receive and took the lead...
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Jets

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will analyze the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The New York Jets at MetLife...
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it. Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
