ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Don't panic': South African health official offers advice about Omicron

crowrivermedia.com
 4 days ago

South Africa has passed the peak of...

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Stay Calm, Dont Panic, Says South African Doctor

The head of the South African Medical Association says there is a major difference between the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus and warns politicians against hyping the threat from the new strain. Dr. Angelique Coetzee criticized Tuesday what she described as the "over-reaction" to the heavily mutated omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

State health commissioner: “We’re not in a state of panic about omicron variant,” but holiday gatherings should happen with precautions

The state’s new health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said holiday gatherings should only happen at consideration of the most-vulnerable. So what does that mean for Christmas, New Years, and remaining holiday gatherings?. “Just look at it from the perspective of the person who is most vulnerable who would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#South African
nbcboston.com

Health Experts Offer Advice for Safe Holiday Travel

Passengers at Boston's South Station Thursday were eager to get together with family for Christmas weekend, even though some are on edge to travel by bus or train as COVID cases continue to rise. "At this point, it's my only option to go home, and I want to go home,"...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy