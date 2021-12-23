Holiday Cocktail Recipes From Red Cow

Most of the time, I want to enjoy Champagne or prosecco unadorned in a Champagne flute. It’s the simplest drink, yet the most elegant. For years, I’ve celebrated every anniversary, birthday, and obviously New Year’s Eve with at least one glass (and sometimes, an entire bottle) of Champagne. But I have to admit: Champagne cocktails are really great. The first one I was ever introduced to was a French 75. If you’re skeptical of Champagne cocktails, this is a delightful introduction into the category—it’s made with simple syrup, gin, and lemon juice. Serve it in a Champagne glass and garnish with a lemon twist. I’m not the only one who thinks that this is a fabulous cocktail. “It’s light, citrus-forward, and contains all the bubbly. What’s great about this cocktail is how versatile it is. You can make it with pretty much any spirit of your choice: gin, vodka, tequila, cognac, the list goes on,” says Food52’s Resident Bartender.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO