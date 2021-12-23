ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons sign Cruise’s Cheick Diallo to 10-day contract

By MLive.com Staff
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons announced they have formally signed Cheick Diallo to a 10-day contract. The four-year NBA veteran has played for the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, this...

www.mlive.com

