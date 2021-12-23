ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision enter into an agreement with ORIG BENE, a member of MPG Austria, for the sale of stores in the Netherlands and Belgium

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision enter into an agreement with ORIG BENE, a member of MPG Austria, for the sale of stores in the Netherlands and Belgium. Charenton-le-Pont, France, Schiphol, the Netherlands and...

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

Orange Belgium inks agreement with Nethys to acquire about 75% share in VOO SA

VOO is a telecom operator that owns the cable network in the Walloon region and part of the Brussels region. Following the period of exclusive negotiations that began on November 22 and the approval of the board of directors of Enodia, Orange Belgium (NYSE:ORAN) and Nethys signed an agreement for the acquisition by Orange Belgium of 75% less one share of VOO SA.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Omicron: Belgium to Shut Cinemas, Following Denmark and Netherlands

Belgium has become the latest European country to shut down cinemas, as well as concert halls and other entertainment venues, in an effort to stop the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Belgium government on Wednesday said it would close all movie theaters starting this weekend. Other measures, including banning sports fans from stadiums and tightening capacity restrictions for shops, are intended to prevent a new wave of omicron infections from swapping the country’s over-burdened health system. Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo did not rule out stricter restrictions should COVID-19 cases rise in the coming days. Last...
ENTERTAINMENT
94.3 Jack FM

Austria restricting arrivals from UK, Denmark, Netherlands over Omicron

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria is classifying Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway as risk areas due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant, meaning arrivals from there must go into quarantine if they have not had a booster shot, an official said on Wednesday. Those with a booster shot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
StreetInsider.com

ReneSola (SOL) to Sell 12 MW of Projects in Spain

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it entered an agreement to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects (collectively known as "the Caravaca Project" or the "Project") located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. The sale will be consummated at the "ready-to-build" stage, which is planned for early 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WREG

France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time

PARIS (AP) — France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the French government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown. More than 1 in 100 people in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
c21media.net

Channel 5 joins Digital UK as members enter new free-to-view TV agreement

ViacomCBS-owned UK broadcaster Channel 5 is set to join Digital UK, the joint venture that operates and develops Freeview and Freesat, alongside existing members the BBC, ITV and Channel 4. The news comes as the four companies enter a new agreement and marks the first time that the venture has...
BUSINESS
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
AFP

The euro: How it started 20 years ago

As Europe rang in the New Year 20 years ago, 12 of its nations said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras and pesetas as they welcomed the euro single currency. On January 1, 2002, euro notes and coins became a reality for some 300 million people from Athens to Dublin, three years after the currency was formally launched in "virtual" form. Here is a recap of the event, drawn from AFP copy at the time:
ECONOMY
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia. Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity (the signing of an agreement was announced on October 7, 2021).
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV For: Dec 28

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of registrant’s name into English) The Netherlands. (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) Breitner Center, Amstelplein 2, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The...
BUSINESS

