Desert dust’s iodine destroys ozone

By University of Colorado
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen winds loft fine desert dust high into the atmosphere, iodine in that dust can trigger chemical reactions that destroy some air pollution, but also let greenhouse gases stick around longer. The finding, published today in the journal Science Advances, may force researchers to re-evaluate how particles from land...

